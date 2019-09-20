Laura Dern Was The Original Wellness Celeb: Here Are Her Healthy Habits

"For a long time it was: OK, there's health and then there's beauty. Sure, there might be lead in our lipstick and our skin care might have tons of hazardous chemicals, but we're not going to ask any questions if it does what we want to it do," says Dern. "And I think that was fed to us: It was all about the secret formula and certain promises on the label."

That won't be true for much longer. "The beauty industry is having a massive shift: The people who can provide great results while considering your health and planet, that's what I want to use."

She was first introduced to the True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Face Oil by her makeup artist on set. "The cinematographer and everyone was like your skin has never looked prettier. Hearing that from other people was the start; I actually reached out to the brand after because I was so moved by their work and perspective," she says. If you're not familiar with the brand, True Botanicals is known for their clean, natural, and effective products—from hair and body to skin care. They're also known in the beauty space for advocating for stricter regulations of the cosmetic industry—focusing on eliminating ingredients that are known toxins.

For day-to-day, Dern keeps her routine pretty simple: "Not only do I have sensitive skin, but if it's too complicated, I get overwhelmed and just don't do anything," she laughs. Most days, she just sticks to a gentle cleanser, the oil, and SPF. However, that doesn't mean she won't try new things here and there. "It's like going to the gym. If I'm going all the time, I need to shake it up. I really stick to that idea for how I take care of my body in general," she says.

As for makeup: The less coverup, the better. Not only for her sensitive skin, but she wants to be a role model for her daughter, in a world of Instagram-contoured faces. "I use just the tiniest bit of coverup for tone, and then spot-treat with concealer as needed," says Dern. "I'm raising a teenage daughter, and I just don't like imagining such young skin covered in thick, heavy makeup, like you see online. I grew up learning that I needed to allow my skin to breathe, and I want her to think the same."