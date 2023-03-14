3 Huge Lash Mistakes This Specialists Sees All The Time
Hair growth is an incredibly complex topic, as the cycle of loss and growth can be influenced by many factors. It becomes even more complicated when you start to get to hyper localized areas of hair growth, such as the brows and lashes.
But that’s exactly what today’s episode of Clean Beauty School is all about. In the episode I chat with esthetician, brow and lash specialist Jasmine Imani, founder of her eponymous salon Jasmine Imani Beauty. Her aesthetic is fairly non-fussy and minimal (“I'm all about low key maintenance, like how can I wake up, not do much, still look wonderful?” she says), but don’t let that fool you into thinking she’s not diligent about her beauty rituals.
In the episode we cover all the lash and brow care basics you need to know (“I love this because lash and brow basics are the same,” she says.) But my interest was particularly piqued about the lash care section, where we get into some major lash mistakes that are all too common. “I think a lot of us are in a cycle of last abuse and we don't realize it,” she tells me. “Lashes slowly pulling away and, and as you get older, that damage becomes permanent.”
Not exfoliating or conditioning.
“Your lash basics are daily exfoliation and hydration,” she says. If this sounds like new info, don’t worry, I too, have not been doing this.
When she talks about exfoliating the lashes, she’s certainly not advocating using something like a scrub in the area. Instead, “you just want to take a dry spoolie and brush through your lashes every day,” she says. “ I don't think people understand that your lashes are there to collect dust and debris from the day. The hair is there to keep things out of your eyes. So at the end of the night it is to give them a little brush.”
As for the conditioning part, Imani opts for a simple castor oil or coconut oil. “The lash line can get dry, and it might be blocking some growth,” she says, noting that you can just swipe a small amount along the lash line with your fingers. “A little bit of oil every night, and you will realize that in six to eight weeks you have different lashes.”
Curler overuse
This may be a tough pill to swallow, but Imani says it’s time to put down the lash curler.
“I think this needs to be spread far and wide: Your lash curler hates you and is killing your lashes,” she says. “They’re stressing out your lash line and pulling out lashes whether you realize it or not.”
For folks who feel they need a little lift to their lashes, she recommends a keratin lash lift: “Everyone qualifies for a lash lift,” she says. “This really helps because what a lash lift is doing is breaking down the protein in your lash, and then supplying it with even more protein. But now your lashes are curled up, tinted, and lifted. Therefore you’re going to stop touching your lashes.”
Wearing waterproof mascara
The last lash red flag is waterproof mascara. “In order for waterproof mascara to stick on your lashes, it dehydrates and strips the hair,” she says. “That’s why they won’t move and are hard to get off. The harder a mascara is to get off, the worse it probably is for your hair.”
Not only is this stripping of the hair fiber, but this can lead to breakage: “In the process, it’s also breaking off your lashes and chipping them at the tips,” she says, noting that this will lead to repeated cycle of use. “People will then keep using this type of mascara because they feel they have no lashes [and need a product that will build]. Eventually you find yourself with very thin lashes.”
Don’t worry, you can still use regular mascara—and in fact, Imani notes that now-a-days clean mascaras are quite spectacular.
For more tips, tune in.
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.