3 Huge Lash Mistakes This Specialists Sees All The Time

“Your lash basics are daily exfoliation and hydration,” she says. If this sounds like new info, don’t worry, I too, have not been doing this.

When she talks about exfoliating the lashes, she’s certainly not advocating using something like a scrub in the area. Instead, “you just want to take a dry spoolie and brush through your lashes every day,” she says. “ I don't think people understand that your lashes are there to collect dust and debris from the day. The hair is there to keep things out of your eyes. So at the end of the night it is to give them a little brush.”

As for the conditioning part, Imani opts for a simple castor oil or coconut oil. “The lash line can get dry, and it might be blocking some growth,” she says, noting that you can just swipe a small amount along the lash line with your fingers. “A little bit of oil every night, and you will realize that in six to eight weeks you have different lashes.”