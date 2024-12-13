Skip to Content
Integrative Health

The Scientific Link Between Vitamin D & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain
December 13, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive neurological disorder that affects mobility, sleep, speech, memory, and more. The most widely known symptoms are tremors and difficulties with motor function, like walking and making facial expressions.

PD progresses due to the death of dopaminergic neurons (i.e., brain cells that synthesize the neurotransmitter dopamine), partially due to the development of Lewy bodies. Lewy bodies are responsible for damaging DNA and depleting ATP in the brain, which subsequently leads to further cell death, neuronal loss, and reduced ability to produce dopamine.

In the past few years, researchers have discovered that vitamin D's neuroprotective properties and role in neurotransmitter synthesis may play a part in preventing or even slowing the progression of Parkinson's disease. Here's what research says.

The connection between vitamin D & Parkinson's disease

Lower vitamin D status is consistently associated with Parkinson's disease.

According to a 2022 Brain Sciences review, approximately 26% of PD patients1 are deficient in vitamin D, while a whopping 69% are insufficient in the essential vitamin. (For perspective: When it comes to U.S. adults overall, 29% and 41%2 are vitamin D deficient and insufficient, respectively.) 

Researchers from the Brain Sciences review hypothesize that vitamin D not only helps protect against neurodegeneration but that its depletion is "responsible for the death of dopaminergic neurons" as well.

How vitamin D sufficiency can help prevent Parkinson's disease

In a 2019 case-control study published in the Egyptian Journal of Neurology, Psychiatry and Neurosurgery, scientists found significant correlations between vitamin D status and both motor and cognitive function in PD patients.

Lower vitamin D levels were linked to lower scores in:

  • Motor function
  • Mental activity
  • Daily living activities (e.g., swallowing, speech, cutting food, handwriting, walking, dressing)

Higher vitamin D levels were linked to higher scores in:

  • Working memory
  • Attention
  • Recall
  • Verbal fluency
  • Visual perception

How to reach & maintain healthy vitamin D status

To achieve truly optimal vitamin D levels (i.e., 50 ng/ml), research suggests the average person needs to consume 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 daily.

Unfortunately, food sources and sunlight simply don't offer adequate amounts of vitamin D to help you reach these serum levels. 

By far, the most effective way to reach and sustain vitamin D sufficiency is by taking a daily high-quality vitamin D3 supplement that delivers 5,000 IU (hint: added healthy fats for optimized absorption are a massive bonus). Not sure where to find such a supplement? You can check out mindbodygreen's favorite vitamin D products here.

The takeaway

In total, approximately 95% of Parkinson's disease patients are failing to maintain healthy vitamin D levels. While research on vitamin D's exact role in PD pathways is still ongoing, evidence suggests the essential vitamin plays a big role in supporting dopamine synthesis and neuroprotection.

To reach and maintain truly optimal vitamin D levels, experts suggest increasing your vitamin D intake to 5,000 IU daily. They also agree that the simplest and most effective way to do just that is with a high-quality D3 supplement.

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome
Paid Content | immy

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome

Alexandra B. Engler

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby
Integrative Health

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby

Jamie Schneider

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

Menopausal? Here's What To Eat & Avoid For The Sake Of Your Gut Health

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Study Shows Exactly How Hormones Impact Women's Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Morgan Chamberlain

The Mistake That's Making Your Tea Less Nutritious, From An Herbalist
Integrative Health

The Mistake That's Making Your Tea Less Nutritious, From An Herbalist

Emma Loewe

Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks
Integrative Health

Need To Calm Down Quickly? Try These 15 Expert-Approved Tips & Tricks

Sarah Regan

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research
Integrative Health

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research

Sarah Regan

These Editor-Approved Organic Gummies Can Help You Take On The Day
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

These Editor-Approved Organic Gummies Can Help You Take On The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Optimal Gut Health
Integrative Health

A Gastroenterologist Shares Her Top Food Rules For Optimal Gut Health

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

