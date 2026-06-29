I Thought Creatine Was Just For Gym Bros — My OB/GYN Changed My Mind

Jason was so far ahead of the game when it came to longevity and wellness, and I fell in love with both of them immediately. He started mindbodygreen in 2009, and watching what they have built over the years, and how carefully they vet everything they put their name on, is really something. So when Colleen reached out, I said, yes. Why not? I had been hearing things about creatine, but I was not really sure what to make of it. The only way to learn is to try something yourself.