Advertisement
I've Been Obsessing Over This Tinted Mineral Sunscreen For The Past Year
I've been inundated with texts from friends and family over the past month, all asking for my sunscreen recommendations. They sheepishly confess to skipping sunscreen altogether because they haven't found one that offers protection sans white cast.
Honestly, I understand their struggle; most sunscreens miss the mark. They can feel sticky, clog pores, or leave a strange film on the skin. But as I always tell my loved ones, there are better options available if you know where to look.
In an effort to never gatekeep my favorite products, I'm finally sharing the sunscreen I've been obsessing over for the past year: Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++.
What does PA++++ mean?
What I love about Dreambeam
While investing in expensive facials, innovative at-home devices, or premium retinol serums is commendable, none should take precedence over sun protection.
In fact, 80% of visible signs of skin aging stem from sun exposure1, making SPF the cornerstone of a healthy aging regimen, albeit complemented by those high-end products and treatments.
By prioritizing sun protection now, you're proactively safeguarding against future skin cancer risks.
Many tinted SPFs available today are so heavily pigmented they look more like makeup than skin care, which isn't something everyone desires.
Plus, those highly pigmented options often lead to applying less sunscreen than needed, compromising sun protection for the sake of a seamless blend.
With the Kosas Dreambeam Sunlit in particular, you not only achieve a radiant glow and effective makeup base in one go, but you also make a smart investment in your skin's health and appearance. As someone with a fair complexion, I appreciate the balanced bronze—it's just right, not overpowering but not invisible either.
As you can see in the photo, the difference is subtle, but my skin looks just slightly sun-kissed in the second shot.
What I adore most about this product is its ability to leave behind a genuine glow, true for both the Golden Glow and Radiant Finish shades. This dewy effect is thanks to its ingredient list, brimming with skin-nourishing elements.
What's in the sunscreen
In the pink bottle, you'll discover a blend of nourishing ingredients such as peptides, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and allantoin. These work harmoniously to hydrate, firm, and soothe the skin.
The sunscreen features zinc as its primary protective ingredient, a mineral recognized by the Environmental Working Group as one of only two safe and effective ingredients for shielding the skin from UV damage.
Kosas went the extra mile by incorporating non-nano zinc, ensuring that the formula remains intact without breaking down into smaller particles. This approach makes the sunscreen safer for ocean wildlife, including coral reefs and marine life.
The silicone-free formula is also a great daytime moisturizer; I don't have to worry about my makeup pilling when I apply it on top or when I reapply sunscreen later in the day.
Given the star-studded ingredient list, it's no wonder the consumer study results are so impressive. Here's a glimpse:
After using this product for 28 days:
- 100% of participants agreed skin looks smoother, brighter, and more radiant
- 100% agreed this product feels lightweight, doesn't feel or look greasy, and doesn't clog pores
- 100% saw clinically measurable improvement in hydration, firmness, skin quality, and clarity
You can read more about the clinical results on the product page.
How to use it
Below, usage tips I've gathered during my three-week testing period:
- Blend with other lotion if needed: If you have a super-fair skin tone, you may prefer to blend this tinted SPF into your moisturizer, which will help slightly dilute the tint. I don't do this, but I can see why it would be beneficial for a slightly paler skin tone.
- Use it as makeup prep: I've found myself using this SPF at night as a makeup primer, which really speaks to its glowing finish. The texture of the SPF also helps to set makeup in place, acting like a primer, especially on hot or humid days.
- Know you'll have to blend it: Like any sunscreen, you'll need to rub in this SPF for it to blend well into your skin. As shown in the photos above, the tint softens as you blend, so don't worry if it looks too tinted right after applying.
The takeaway
This bronzy, blendable formula provides a radiant glow suitable for any skin tone, making it effortless to maintain your daily sun protection routine—and while you're at it, check out our beauty editor's other favorite Kosas heroes: the Revealer Concealer and Brow Pop Nano.