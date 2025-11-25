With a beauty editor for a daughter, you'd think my mom would take full advantage of my beauty recommendations (and product samples). The thing is, my mom is a skin care loyalist. Sure, she's always down to swap makeup recs—a buildable mascara, creamy lipstick, or smoky shadow palette is right up her alley—but she follows a no-frills skin care routine and wants to keep it that way, thank you very much. I have a hard time convincing her to give up her beloved sunscreen or cleanser for a new, innovative formula.