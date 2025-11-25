My 55-Year-Old Mom Is "Addicted" To This Skin-Plumping Serum
With a beauty editor for a daughter, you'd think my mom would take full advantage of my beauty recommendations (and product samples). The thing is, my mom is a skin care loyalist. Sure, she's always down to swap makeup recs—a buildable mascara, creamy lipstick, or smoky shadow palette is right up her alley—but she follows a no-frills skin care routine and wants to keep it that way, thank you very much. I have a hard time convincing her to give up her beloved sunscreen or cleanser for a new, innovative formula.
So imagine my surprise when she picked up the Kosas Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum (now 25% off!) after hearing me rave about the juice for months. Now? She considers it one of her heroes for firm, bouncy skin. I'd say mission accomplished.
What makes this serum so good?
To be clear, this is not a mere face mist. And despite Kosas' reputation as a skin-first makeup brand, this is also not a setting spray. Rather, it's a serum in spray form able to fast-track its active ingredients directly into your pores.
And those active ingredients are some of my all-time favorites for juicy, bouncy skin: peptides, glycerin, probiotics, hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid, plant proteins, and amino acids. All of these players shimmy deep inside the pores and replenish skin moisture, balance pH, and increase firmness, so your complexion instantly looks plumper and dewier.
As its name suggests, you'll also find vegan collagen. Now we've said before that there's no such thing as "vegan" collagen in supplement form, but the beauty industry evolves every day with new biotechnology to help mimic ingredients found in nature.
Recently, formulators have discovered a few biotech ingredients that can, in fact, boost your skin's natural collagen production when applied topically (you can read my full report on topical vegan collagen here). The vegan collagen in the Kosas spray serum helps support the skin barrier and visibly plumps the skin with hydration.
My results
I'll be honest: I never thought a facial spray would become my ride-or-die skin care product. I usually flock to mists for their sensorial benefits—the scent, the cooling experience, the teeny moment of self-care—and any active ingredients in the juice have never really sold me.
But Kosas has made me a facial spray convert; I've used this spray serum every single morning for the past eight weeks, and I seriously can't imagine my routine without it. With just five to six spritzes of the serum, my skin instantly appears more even with a noticeable glow. And because the nozzle provides such a fine mist, I'm never left dripping wet—only refreshed.
The brand even has the clinicals to back up its skin-plumping benefits: After 31 women used the serum spray for four weeks, 100% of participants showed improvement in skin moisture, and 90% showed improvement in skin firmness.
My own mom similarly saw quick improvements in skin moisture. "It feels fresh, and it brightens my skin," she tells me. "I've always used creams and ointments, so I thought it was a cool and different technique that I had never done before."
If anything, this innovative design serves as a helpful reminder to hydrate her skin (and optimal moisture is a must to delay sagging). I gifted her my travel-sized version when I came home for the holidays, so she can maintain her skin-plumping routine on the go.
She even convinced my aunt—who's also in her 50s—to snag it too. "We talk about how we're both addicted to it," she adds.
The takeaway
The Kosas Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum has become my go-to hydrator in my routine—my mom's too! Think of it like a pillowy hyaluronic acid serum with a major upgrade. Plus, you can score 25% off with the brand's sitewide sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you're already on the prowl for some Kosas goodies, I highly suggest you add this spray to your cart. Beauty-editor-tested, Mom-approved.