Kopari Just Put Its Entire Site On Sale — Here's What Our Beauty Team Is Buying

Kopari's Friends & Family Sale Is Live — Here's What Our Beauty Team Is Buying
Building a quality skin care routine takes time, patience, and much to our dismay, a chunk of change. Whether you're hunting down ingredients for skin longevity or seeking a solution for congested pores, finding effective products on a budget can be a struggle. But thanks to Kopari’s Friends & Family sale, you have a chance to snag the brand’s entire lineup of skin, hair, and body products for 20% off.
Along with savings on Kopari’s best-selling coconut oil—which mbg previously named one of the best coconut oils for skin—the sitewide markdowns extend to the beauty brand’s most recent launch: water-resistant sunscreen. Dropped just in time for summer, the gel SPF 50 meets Hawaii Reef Safe standards, which means it’s free of coral-harming chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate. Better yet, the lightweight formula is fast-absorbing, so you get a pearlescent glow without worries of it transferring to your clothes.
Of course, there are so many other splurge-worthy items available for less right now, including aluminum-free deodorant, cleansing oil, toner, and eye balm. But there is downside to so much selection; finding the best deals to shop for less can be an overwhelming process. Rather than sifting through product descriptions, check out our beauty team's curated shopping list of the items that they’d actually buy in Kopari’s sale.
The 5 best products in Kopari’s Friends & Family Sale:
1. Kopari Starry Eye Balm
“I love a good skin care and makeup hybrid, so this eye cream-slash-highlighter is calling my name. Not only does it contain hyaluronic acid and caffeine, which hydrate the fragile skin under your eyes and help brighten dark circles over time, but the balm also features light refracting minerals to immediately brighten up the area. As a bonus, I can pop it onto my cheekbones or under the brow bone for extra glow.” — Jamie Schneider, Associate Beauty Editor
Koparibeauty.com, $13 (was $16)
2. Kopari Coconut Calming Rose Toner
"After years of not understanding the toner hype, I must admit I'm a convert. I layer the hydrating number under my serums and creams, and it imparts another (much needed) layer of moisture. This cushiony spray features coconut, seaweed, and rose extracts for a shot of calming antioxidants before I start the rest of my routine." — Alexandra Engler, Beauty Director
Koparibeauty.com, $20 (was $25)
3. Kopari KP Body Bumps Be Gone
"As someone who has struggled with keratosis pilaris (KP) for years, I’m always on the hunt for products that may reduce its appearance and smooth the bumpy texture. This body scrub combines gentle physical exfoliants with 10% AHA (a chemical exfoliator) to combat dead skin buildup. Add in its nearly perfect rating, and the body scrub has easily earned a place in my shopping cart." — Hannah Frye, Assistant Beauty Editor
Koparibeauty.com, $19 (was $24)
4. Kopari Performance Plus Aluminum-Free Deodorant
“I’m not new to the aluminum-free deo game, but when warmer weather rolls around, I’m looking for one that really puts in the work—and I think this extra-strength version of Kopari’s classic coconut deodorant (a cult-hit) is up to the task.” — Schneider
Koparibeauty.com, $13 (was $16)
5. Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy
"This product offers a glossy finish, but it doubles as a lip moisturizer, too. The formula is packed with hydrating, clinically-studied ingredients like shea butter extract and Vitamin E, which are amazing for lip hydration. Plus, it comes in a sheer pink tint or watermelon fragrance for an extra splash of fun."— Frye
Koparibeauty.com, $11 (was $14)
The bottom line.
Regardless of your final selections, it’s hard to go wrong with Kopari’s lineup of sustainability-focused beauty products. Just be sure to snag your 20% discount before the sale ends on April 14.
