 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
Kopari's Friends & Family Sale Is Live — Here's What Our Beauty Team Is Buying

Kopari's Friends & Family Sale Is Live — Here's What Our Beauty Team Is Buying

Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Kopari Just Put Its Entire Site On Sale — Here's What Our Beauty Team Is Buying

Image by Flamingo Images / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 7, 2022 — 14:52 PM

Building a quality skin care routine takes time, patience, and much to our dismay, a chunk of change. Whether you're hunting down ingredients for skin longevity or seeking a solution for congested pores, finding effective products on a budget can be a struggle. But thanks to Kopari’s Friends & Family sale, you have a chance to snag the brand’s entire lineup of skin, hair, and body products for 20% off.

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(30)
postbiotic body lotion

Along with savings on Kopari’s best-selling coconut oil—which mbg previously named one of the best coconut oils for skin—the sitewide markdowns extend to the beauty brand’s most recent launch: water-resistant sunscreen. Dropped just in time for summer, the gel SPF 50 meets Hawaii Reef Safe standards, which means it’s free of coral-harming chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate. Better yet, the lightweight formula is fast-absorbing, so you get a pearlescent glow without worries of it transferring to your clothes. 

Of course, there are so many other splurge-worthy items available for less right now, including aluminum-free deodorant, cleansing oil, toner, and eye balm. But there is downside to so much selection; finding the best deals to shop for less can be an overwhelming process. Rather than sifting through product descriptions, check out our beauty team's curated shopping list of the items that they’d actually buy in Kopari’s sale

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The 5 best products in Kopari’s Friends & Family Sale:

1. Kopari Starry Eye Balm

“I love a good skin care and makeup hybrid, so this eye cream-slash-highlighter is calling my name. Not only does it contain hyaluronic acid and caffeine, which hydrate the fragile skin under your eyes and help brighten dark circles over time, but the balm also features light refracting minerals to immediately brighten up the area. As a bonus, I can pop it onto my cheekbones or under the brow bone for extra glow.” — Jamie Schneider, Associate Beauty Editor 


Koparibeauty.com, $13 (was $16)

Flip open plastic case with rose pink eye balm

2. Kopari Coconut Calming Rose Toner

"After years of not understanding the toner hype, I must admit I'm a convert. I layer the hydrating number under my serums and creams, and it imparts another (much needed) layer of moisture. This cushiony spray features coconut, seaweed, and rose extracts for a shot of calming antioxidants before I start the rest of my routine." — Alexandra Engler, Beauty Director



Koparibeauty.com, $20 (was $25)

White spray bottle with pink logo

3. Kopari KP Body Bumps Be Gone

"As someone who has struggled with keratosis pilaris (KP) for years, I’m always on the hunt for products that may reduce its appearance and smooth the bumpy texture. This body scrub combines gentle physical exfoliants with 10% AHA (a chemical exfoliator) to combat dead skin buildup. Add in its nearly perfect rating, and the body scrub has easily earned a place in my shopping cart." — Hannah Frye, Assistant Beauty Editor


Koparibeauty.com, $19 (was $24)

Kopari Body Bumps Scrub in Purple Bottle

4. Kopari Performance Plus Aluminum-Free Deodorant

“I’m not new to the aluminum-free deo game, but when warmer weather rolls around, I’m looking for one that really puts in the work—and I think this extra-strength version of Kopari’s classic coconut deodorant (a cult-hit) is up to the task.” — Schneider


Koparibeauty.com, $13 (was $16)

Kopari twist tube plastic bottle with natural deodorant

5. Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy

"This product offers a glossy finish, but it doubles as a lip moisturizer, too. The formula is packed with hydrating, clinically-studied ingredients like shea butter extract and Vitamin E, which are amazing for lip hydration. Plus, it comes in a sheer pink tint or watermelon fragrance for an extra splash of fun."— Frye


Koparibeauty.com, $11 (was $14)

squeeze tup with red lid of lip gloss
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The bottom line. 

Regardless of your final selections, it’s hard to go wrong with Kopari’s lineup of sustainability-focused beauty products. Just be sure to snag your 20% discount before the sale ends on April 14. 

postbiotic body lotion
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(30)
postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(30)
postbiotic body lotion
Braelyn Wood
Braelyn Wood mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Is This Common Shower Habit Sneakily Making Your Hair Brittle?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Common Shower Habit Sneakily Making Your Hair Brittle?
Beauty

I've Tried Everything For Healthy Skin — Here's What Finally Worked

India Edwards
I've Tried Everything For Healthy Skin — Here's What Finally Worked
Beauty

I Ditched My Bikini Wax For This Product — Why I Won't Ever Turn Back

Braelyn Wood
I Ditched My Bikini Wax For This Product — Why I Won't Ever Turn Back
Love

These Personality Types May Be Romantically Incompatible, According To Experts

Sarah Regan
These Personality Types May Be Romantically Incompatible, According To Experts
Personal Growth

A Self-Made Millionaire Answers All Our Questions About Financial Success

Brianna Firestone
A Self-Made Millionaire Answers All Our Questions About Financial Success
Climate Change

I'm A Nutrition PhD: This Is How I Eat For My Health & The Planet Daily

Dana Ellis Hunnes Ph.D., MPH, RD
I'm A Nutrition PhD: This Is How I Eat For My Health & The Planet Daily
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Run, Don't Walk: This Type Of Vegetable Has Serious Anti-Inflammatory Actions

Marissa Miller, CPT
Run, Don't Walk: This Type Of Vegetable Has Serious Anti-Inflammatory Actions
Integrative Health

I'm A Nutrition PhD & This Supplement Supports My Heart & Brain Health*

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
I'm A Nutrition PhD & This Supplement Supports My Heart & Brain Health*
Food Trends

The Underrated Veggie Has Been Ranked One Of The Least Likely To Have Pesticides

Sarah Regan
The Underrated Veggie Has Been Ranked One Of The Least Likely To Have Pesticides
Home

Home Tour: You'd Never Guess This Yurt Is Made From 80% Trash

Emma Loewe
Home Tour: You'd Never Guess This Yurt Is Made From 80% Trash
Integrative Health

I'm An RD & These Are My Nonnegotiables For Gut Health Longevity

Heather Finley, M.S., R.D.
I'm An RD & These Are My Nonnegotiables For Gut Health Longevity
Healthy Weight

This Everyday Habit Has A Big Impact On Belly Fat (Nope, Not Diet Or Exercise)

Sarah Regan
This Everyday Habit Has A Big Impact On Belly Fat (Nope, Not Diet Or Exercise)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/kopari-sale-friends-family-editor-approved-deals
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!