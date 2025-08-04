They may know what their partner wants, but they don't know what they want. Twos find it hard to state their needs, so they offer their help with implicit expectations of the partner returning the favor. Twos can overidentify with how others see them and overextend their help, an indication of poor boundaries. Since Twos have the tendency to become overly dependent, partners should do their best to remind them to tend to their needs and redirect attention back to themselves instead of others. Twos do best with people who don't take advantage of their naturally generous spirit.