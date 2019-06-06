We don't have to tell you: Summer means cookouts, and cookouts mean burgers (whether you opt for grass-fed beef, turkey, or veggie).

And if you're on the keto diet, well, you've probably come to terms with the fact that you'll be leading that #bunless life for a while. But the truth is, if you're willing to do a little prep work, buns are still very much on the picnic table. Nope, we don't mean lettuce buns either (because, honestly, when you're juggling a low-carb hard seltzer, three different keto sides, and a romaine-wrapped burger, there's real potential for disaster).

But how exactly do you make burger buns on an ultra-low-carb diet that shuns anything resembling bread? Rest assured, even though the keto diet is high in good fats—like avocados and coconut oil—and very low in sugar and carbs, you can almost match that authentic burger bun flavor and texture by making strategic keto-friendly ingredient swaps (hello, coconut flour and flaxseed meal!).

To prove it, two of our favorite keto burger bun recipes from Nicole Downs' new cookbook Keto for Foodies are below (although, you could definitely use them as sandwich rounds or a makeshift English muffin, too!).