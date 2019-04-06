You feel that faint warm breeze? That means it's almost time for T-shirts, sandals, and cold beverages. If beer isn't your jam and wine gives you a headache—or you just want to switch things up—you might find yourself reaching for a refreshing, not-too-sweet boozy seltzer.

First hitting the scene about six years ago, with sales spiking 200 percent from 2017 to 2018, alcoholic seltzer has proved it's here for the long haul—and we're not mad about it. But before you reach for this bubbly libation, there are a few things to keep in mind. For one, while you might assume all hard seltzer is gluten-free (since, you know, regular seltzer is gluten-free), that's surprisingly not the case. "Check the ingredients list to see what's in there," says mbg Collective member Jess Cording, R.D. "If you're gluten-sensitive, look for malt, which is made from gluten-containing barley." (Yeah, we were surprised, too!)

Next, make sure you actually enjoy it. This might seem like a no-brainer, but with the surge in popularity of low-carb diets like keto, some people default to hard seltzer as their "only option" regardless of taste. "In general, I encourage choosing whichever beverage you'll feel most satisfied with so you don't feel like you need more to hit your sweet spot," says Cording. "I would rather see someone drink the 150-calorie glass of wine they love over 300 calories of a hard seltzer they're not too jazzed about but are drinking because it's fewer calories or carbs per serving."

All that said, several new hard seltzer options with clean ingredients and unique flavors have hit the market, upping your chances of finding one you truly enjoy. Here, we've rounded up our favorites, all of which are gluten-free, low-sugar, and big on taste.