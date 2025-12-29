The scientists took blood samples before the workout, immediately afterward, and again 30 minutes later. They weren’t just looking at heart rate or calories burned. Instead, they measured something called myokines, small proteins released by muscles during exercise that act like messengers, influencing different systems in the body. Some of these myokines, including IL-6, SPARC, decorin, and oncostatin M, have been shown in lab settings to suppress cancer cell growth.