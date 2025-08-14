With Cancer Cases Rising, This Lifestyle Shift Could Make A Difference
We’ve long known that exercise helps prevent many chronic illnesses, and cancer is no exception1. But a new meta-analysis just uncovered another compelling reason to stay active: being physically fit could improve your outcomes if you’re ever diagnosed with cancer.
In the face of rising cancer rates, especially among younger people and women, taking a proactive, whole-body approach to prevention and resilience is more relevant than ever. While some risk factors are out of our hands, your muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness remain solid tools in your corner.
What the research shows
A team of researchers analyzed data from 42 studies, including nearly 47,000 cancer patients. Their findings were clear2: people with higher muscle strength and cardiorespiratory fitness lived significantly longer than those with lower levels.
Here’s the breakdown:
- Cancer patients with high muscle strength or cardiorespiratory fitness had a 31–46% lower risk of all-cause mortality.
- Even small improvements mattered: each unit increase in strength or cardiorespiratory fitness further reduced mortality risk by 11–18%.
- The protective effect was especially strong in advanced-stage cancers and cancers of the lung and digestive system.
- Improved cardiorespiratory fitness also reduced cancer-specific mortality by 18%.
The takeaway
Whether you’re focused on prevention or navigating a diagnosis, movement is powerful for your health. Building strength and improving your cardiovascular fitness could be a meaningful way to support longevity and improve outcomes, even after cancer.
+Smart steps
- This easy-to-treat deficiency may increase the risk of colon cancer
- An RD’s guide to what to eat if you just started strength training
- 3 ways to rethink fitness resolutions (& why you should eat more!)