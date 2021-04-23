We’ll go ahead and wager that you care about the Earth. Even if some of the details can become a bit sticky, it’s not so radical to assume that we all want to bolster this planet we call home. Where it gets tricky—and sometimes divisive—is how we can translate those feelings into tangible steps. Not only is “saving the planet” a giant undertaking, but it’s difficult (and overwhelming) to visualize.

That’s why bestselling author of We Are The Weather and environmental activist, Jonathan Safran Foer, recommends micro-changes to help combat climate change, slowly but surely. “We need leaders who legislate change,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “But we can't do it unless individuals reshape their habits, both because of the very straightforward impact those changes will have on the environment but also because of how those things will provoke systemic change.”

He adds: “We cannot save the planet with micro-changes, [but] we cannot save the planet without micro changes.”

Below, find Foer’s go-to micro-changes to make real moves towards combating climate change. Of course, there’s so much more you can do (saving the planet is a giant undertaking, remember?), but these tips are some helpful ways to get started.