How To Find Emotional Clarity Under The First Full Moon Of 2022

Don't underestimate the power of feelings on Monday, January 17 (at 6:48 p.m. EST), as the first full moon of the year arrives in sensitive, creative Cancer. Under the emo moonbeams of this Cancer full moon, the floodgates may burst open.

Sensitive Cancer is the nurturer of the zodiac. The sign of the crab reminds us that the wisdom of our hearts is far more potent than any games of the ego. As women's rights activists have long said, "The personal is the political." Don't underestimate the power of making changes in your home, family, workplace—or even your corner of the world.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the full moon in January is known by some Native American tribes as the Full Wolf Moon. It's called this because it falls during the darkest part of winter when hungry wolves could be heard howling outside of villages. In other cultures, this full moon is also known as the Old Moon, Ice Moon, Snow Moon, and the Moon that follows Yule.

Under these emo skies, there might be some howling going on. Don't be surprised if buried issues rise up to be processed since this full moon opposes Pluto. Embrace the shadow work and free yourself from whatever's been (secretly) weighing you down.

Here are six ways to tap into the power of the first full moon of 2022 in Cancer, on January 17: