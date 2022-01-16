How To Find Emotional Clarity Under The First Full Moon Of 2022
Don't underestimate the power of feelings on Monday, January 17 (at 6:48 p.m. EST), as the first full moon of the year arrives in sensitive, creative Cancer. Under the emo moonbeams of this Cancer full moon, the floodgates may burst open.
Sensitive Cancer is the nurturer of the zodiac. The sign of the crab reminds us that the wisdom of our hearts is far more potent than any games of the ego. As women's rights activists have long said, "The personal is the political." Don't underestimate the power of making changes in your home, family, workplace—or even your corner of the world.
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the full moon in January is known by some Native American tribes as the Full Wolf Moon. It's called this because it falls during the darkest part of winter when hungry wolves could be heard howling outside of villages. In other cultures, this full moon is also known as the Old Moon, Ice Moon, Snow Moon, and the Moon that follows Yule.
Under these emo skies, there might be some howling going on. Don't be surprised if buried issues rise up to be processed since this full moon opposes Pluto. Embrace the shadow work and free yourself from whatever's been (secretly) weighing you down.
Here are six ways to tap into the power of the first full moon of 2022 in Cancer, on January 17:
1. Let your heart wants what it wants.
Cancer Selena Gomez wrote the ultimate anthem for this full moon: The heart wants what it wants. But when was the last time you stopped long enough to listen to the wisdom of your ol' ticker?
Under the high beams of the first full moon of 2022, messages clamor to be revealed. Find a quiet place where you can drop a bucket into the deep well of feeling that's been locked inside you. (And then, have any subsequent emotional reaction without worrying about "bothering" other people.) Crying, screaming, pounding a pillow, laughing uncontrollably—it's all up for grabs.
If you've been in denial about your truth, you won't be able to dodge the issue any longer. But that doesn't mean you have to rush out to scratch any itch that emerges. Just allow yourself to want the thing. It may or may not be right for your current lifestyle. But admitting to the urge—at least to yourself—can be oh-so-liberating.
Since triggering emotions may emerge, keep compassionate friends and trusted sounding boards close by. The word "lunacy" shares the same root with "luna." A Cancer Full Wolf Moon could find people acting wildly out of character. A situation could present itself that forces you to examine a repressed desire. You may get swept away temporarily, only to look back and wonder how your judgment could lapse so profoundly. Reading this still may not stop you from tumbling down the rabbit hole, but it might prevent you from putting important aspects of your life in jeopardy in the heat of the moment.
2. Strengthen your roots.
How secure do you feel in the world? Cancer is connected to the fourth house of home, family, and foundations and is anchored at the very bottom of the zodiac wheel. As one of the three water signs (along with Scorpio and Pisces), the zodiac's Crab is responsible for hydrating our "root systems."
Under the light of this full moon, take stock: Are you tending to the things that stabilize you in the material world? For example: Are you setting aside enough money for your nest egg? The Crab's steely claws have quite a grip. Why not hang on to a little more of your money? Even if you're just putting $20 a week in savings, that can add up over the months. The point is to start the habit now.
The Cancer Full Wolf Moon spotlights financial security and a need to be prudent with your funds. It's not only how much you make; it's what you do with it. This lunation could inspire pleasurable lifestyle ideas that don't break the bank. Pool your resources with friends around Cancerian needs, like potluck meals, vacation home swaps, and co-op child care.
On that note, are you nurturing relationships with people who have your back? How well are you nourishing yourself—with food, hydration, ample sleep? During the first full moon of 2022 in Cancer, it might feel like an archetypal mother hen is squawking in your ear. Listen up; she knows what's best for you!
3. Call your mother (or a mother figure).
When was the last time you called home? The Cancer Full Wolf Moon is an optimal moment each year for honoring your primary nurturer. We all lead busy lives, full of demands, distractions, and devices that beep at us constantly. It might feel like we have less time for our loved ones than we did in the pre-smartphone era, but it's all about choices. Set up a dinner date or a weekend visit—and when you're together, plan to leave your phone on the charging station and enjoy some uninterrupted conversation. There's no replacing the intimacy of a human interaction.
Out of the blue, you might start thinking about a relative or role model who's been off your radar for a while. Don't brush this off as a passing thought. Reach out! This person might be struggling with something that you can support them through. Or they may have the very nugget of wisdom that you need to hear.
If an actual get-together isn't possible, you can still "connect." Write a letter to your mom or a mother figure and place it on your altar. Set out a photo of a special female ancestor and light a candle to channel her divine wisdom. Post a picture and tribute to a special woman in your life.
If you're a mother, do something to honor yourself. Think of the first full moon of 2022 in Cancer as the astrological Mother's Day. Spend extra time with kids who look up to you, or with the people you call family—whether the bond is based on biology or chemistry. (Sidebar: Although traditional astrology casts Cancer as a female archetype, the "mom" in your life could be any gender. Maybe your big brother practically raised you, for example, or a nonbinary relative. This is a day to honor them!) You could also try one of our Full Moon in Cancer Ritual Ideas.
4. Monitor your moods.
As the Cancer Full Wolf Moon unblocks dammed-up emotions, there could be an outpouring of grievances like unspoken hurt or lingering resentments. Open your heart to other people as best you can. As the saying goes, you can get bitter or you can get better.
Interesting fact: Research shows that bad moods are actually contagious! Psychologists have identified a three-step process called "emotional contagion" whereby a person's mood is transferred to someone else. So dodge the Debbie Downers. And make sure you're not spreading the grouchy vibes yourself!
5. Reset your home to clear your mind.
With the Full Wolf Moon in homey Cancer, how about a decor refresh? Do a walk-through of your home and consider every corner. We get accustomed to the piled-up second bedrooms, cluttered shelves, and knickknack overload. The visual cues we take in cause our brains to fire off signals. They can trigger memories, which then trigger thoughts and feelings, which in turn trigger our brains to flood our bodies.
This domestic goddess of a full moon reminds us that cleaning our homes can clear our minds. Start with one area and give it an extreme makeover. Clear everything away then reset it with curated care. Less is more, so be selective about the "collection" you display. Leaving some white space on those walls can give your brain a chance to breathe. On the flip side, if your energy is lagging, how about painting a wall a cheery hue, adding oxygenating plants, or hanging new art? Whatever makes you feel good and happy is great, as long as you don't overload your senses.
6. Take on a new role.
We easily fall into patterns with the ones we love, becoming: The Responsible One, The Wild One, The Chauffeur, The Couch Potato. And once those patterns are in place, they can be hard to break! But who wants to be pigeonholed in such a limiting way? This full moon wants us to shake it up.
For the over-functioners out there, set some boundaries. Even go on strike! The other people living under your roof or benefiting from your kindness need to step up. They probably won't if you've spoiled them into submission. Start making unapologetic and direct requests for support.
