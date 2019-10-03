Science Says We Can 'Glow' For 2 Full Days After We Have Sex

For this study, researchers collected data from over 200 newlywed couples. They were asked to record their sexual activity every day for two full weeks and regardless of whether or not they had sex that day they were also asked to report how satisfied they were with their partner, their relationship, and their marriage each day. When they analyzed the results, they showed that having sex one day was associated with increased sexual satisfaction up to two full days later. And so, the "sexual afterglow" really means an increase in sexual and relationship satisfaction that can last for up to 48 hours after sex.