The Mineral Deficiency That's Making You Gain Weight

How? For starters, following the low-salt advice only increases your risk of salt depletion and hence a hyperactive reward system in the brain. During ancient times we weren’t surrounded by hyper-palatable foods. However, this sensitized reward system can be "hijacked" by our current food environment. For example, if you are following the low-salt advice and you have a hyperactive reward system in the brain, that piece of chocolate cake or candy bar may provide an enhanced reward, leading to an increased consumption of sweets. In other words, low-salt diets may increase your risk of becoming hooked on sugary foods, which predispose you to weight gain.

Another possible way a low-salt diet can lead to weight gain is by increasing the amount of sugar in the foods you consume. Salt not only adds flavor to your food but also sweetness, as it takes the bitterness out of food. When we take the salt out of our cooking, we have to replace it with something. That something generally turns out to be sugar. The low-salt advice may be why approximately 75 percent of all packaged foods in the United States contain added sugars. And a higher intake of refined sugar is associated with an increased risk of weight gain or obesity. This may explain why the high-salt-, low-sugar-eating Japanese have one-tenth the obesity rates of the United States.

A third way that a low-salt diet may predispose us to obesity is through an increased consumption of refined carbohydrates. There is an inherent drive for humans to consume around 3,000 to 4,000 mg of sodium every day. The widespread use of "low-salt" versions of foods scattered across the grocery aisles does not fully satisfy our salt penchant. So instead of eating one bag of salty chips or popcorn, you may end up eating three bags of the "low-salt" versions to obtain the salt your body desires. In other words, low-salt foods may mean a greater intake of chips, popcorn, or pretzels, for example, predisposing us to weight gain.

A final way that a low-salt diet may pack on the pounds is how it affects the fat-storing hormone insulin. Since insulin also helps the body to retain more salt, low-salt diets can increase insulin levels, potentially increasing the amount of fat you store with each calorie you consume. Low-salt diets have also been found to promote insulin resistance and may even double the absorption of dietary fat in the diet.