Advertisement
Cutting-Edge Longevity Research You Should Know About
All of the scientific evidence we know to be true today was, at some point, up-and-coming. For example, clinical studies backing the Mediterranean diet's role in longevity or evidence showing that fermented foods are good for the gut were all novelty research studies once upon a time.
Looking forward, 25 years from now, there will be endless research on the human body and longevity, much of which is in the works as we speak. While we're not going to tell you to hop on a bandwagon with no stable wheels, we do find cutting-edge research exciting and worth keeping in mind, especially in the product-cluttered wellness market.
To come, three research areas to keep your eye on from longevity expert Maddy Dychtwald's conversation on the mindbodygreen podcast:
Senolytics
First up, we have senolytics—compounds that clear out old, malfunctioning cells, also known as senescent or zombie cells. In general, you want fewer zombie cells in your body because they can degrade nearby cells and trigger inflammation1.
While you naturally clear out these zombie cells, the process slows down with age, leading to a buildup that can contribute to various health issues and accelerated physical aging.
So, yes, you want senolytics on your side for optimal healthy aging. However, the list of fully research-backed compounds is still relatively short. Below is a list of what is currently on the research radar:
- Quercetin occurs naturally in citrus fruits, apples, onions, parsley, sage, tea, and more antioxidant-rich foods. Some research studies have demonstrated that quercetin can contribute to extended longevity2, but they're primarily animal-based studies.
- Fisetin is another flavanol considered one of the most effective senolytics in current research. Studies show fisetin has the ability to protect against stress and inflammation, has senotherapeutic properties, and has even been considered chemotherapeutic in early research. Animal studies have found that mice given fisetin lived up to seven and a half years longer than control groups3, hence the excitement around this early research.
In her investigative work as a longevity expert, Dychtwald has observed a growing urgency around senolytic research, likely driven by consumer demand for more support in healthy aging.
While the research is promising, there are still questions about absorption and other detailed aspects of supplement formulation. So, if you decide to try a senolytic supplement, be sure to do your research first.
Focused ultrasounds
Next up, we have focused ultrasounds—a new therapy Dychtwald has seen work firsthand. "Focused ultrasounds [are] amazing and is also in clinical trials right now," she says, noting that it's being tested for more than just one or two health conditions.
This technology offers a new way to treat diseases by targeting and eliminating groups of dysfunctional or cancerous cells. The best part? There's no surgery, no chemotherapy, no pain, and it only takes 15 minutes, she explains.
The focused sound waves converge to break up and eliminate the harmful cells, Dychtwald shares. Her husband, who was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, tried this new therapy with great success.
"It has been approved for prostate cancer as well as certain breast cancers, certain varieties of Parkinson's, and they are even, right now, doing clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease, which is amazing," Dychtwald says about focused ultrasounds.
The one downside is that the procedure requires the patient to undergo general anesthesia. "That's the only negative," she says. That being said, her husband got up from the procedure, came home, and went to work shortly after, a testament to the short downtime.
"And he's perfectly healthy now. To me, it's like a miracle," she says.
Women-focused research studies…finally
Women were left out of medical research for far too long, but we're seeing more pickup in recent years (we wrote an in-depth Well-Being Forecast article about it if you want the backstory). Dychtwald expresses excitement about this new area, especially when it comes to the following:
Intermittent fasting
"We all know that intermittent fasting is kind of a great hack for keeping ourselves on a calorically restricted diet, and we know that that's been linked to longevity. But it's different for women than it is for men," she says.
Dychtwald explains that she interviewed one of the pioneers in intermittent fasting research, Valter Longo, Ph.D., for her book Ageless Aging. Previous to this conversation, intermittent fasting had been a sweeping recommendation for caloric restriction for weight loss and even linked to longevity…in some cases.
However, "He told me it's very different for women than men, that women need more protein, and they really should not be doing intermittent fasting more than 12 to 13 hours," Dychtwald says.
So, while intermittent fasting may have some health benefits and work great for some people, women should take more caution. Research has shown that while this eating method can support weight loss for women, it can also alter some important energy-giving hormone levels.
The benefits of exercise
"When it comes to exercise now, there's some good news for women: They can exercise [for] less time and less vigorously and still get the same impact that men get," Dychtwald says, referring to a research study published earlier this year4.
In a nutshell, the study states that women and men can both reap a 19% boost in their survival rate through exercise, but it took men 300 minutes of exercise weekly to reach this goal, whereas women who were active for 140 minutes each week saw the same result.
There is still plenty of work to do in the realm of women's health research, but we're off to a pretty great start.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Resting Heart Rate Is A Good Predictor Of Longevity—Here's How To Lower It
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Analysis Of 99 Studies Shows This Vitamin Improves Blood Pressure & Insulin
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Resting Heart Rate Is A Good Predictor Of Longevity—Here's How To Lower It
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Analysis Of 99 Studies Shows This Vitamin Improves Blood Pressure & Insulin
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Resting Heart Rate Is A Good Predictor Of Longevity—Here's How To Lower It
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Analysis Of 99 Studies Shows This Vitamin Improves Blood Pressure & Insulin
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Resting Heart Rate Is A Good Predictor Of Longevity—Here's How To Lower It
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Analysis Of 99 Studies Shows This Vitamin Improves Blood Pressure & Insulin
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN