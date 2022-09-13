Is Online Therapy As Effective? Here’s How I Feel After Just Two Weeks

I’m a big believer in asking for help. Through generations of trial and error, we’ve literally evolved to lean on one another. We tend to undermine the potency of conversation and a cup of coffee, but research indicates that social support increases survival by 50 percent. We thrive in community and collaboration, particularly in times of stress.

And aren’t these stressful times? Nearly two-thirds of American adults say that their lives have been forever changed post-pandemic. Stress about money is at its highest since 2015, and 73% of Americans say that they’re overwhelmed by the smorgasbord of global crises. On top of our collective dilemmas, we each have our own personal stressors, too—and don’t I know it. Between moving homes, picking up a side-gig again, and the normal bouts of relationship stress—I’ve recently felt the kind of overwhelm that might be too much for one person to handle (but you know I’ll try). For me, emotional overwhelm is a red alert: time to reach out for help.