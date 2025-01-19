Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

How To Tell If You Have Seasonal Depression (Plus, How To Treat It)

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
January 19, 2025
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Brunette Woman Drinking Tea Sitting Near A Window
Image by VeaVea / Stocksy
January 19, 2025

Winter can be a massive mood killer. Days are shorter, temperatures are colder, and staying in your cozy, warm bed all day can feel like a welcomed escape from the frigid world outside.

While the desire to hibernate during the winter months is normal from time to time, a small portion of the U.S. population experiences a very real mood condition called seasonal depression during this time of year.

What is seasonal affective disorder?

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), aka seasonal depression, occurs in areas that experience lower levels of sunlight during certain times of the year. 

In the United States, it's most prevalent in the northern regions of the country—i.e., Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, the Midwest, and the Northeast. The further north you live1 (i.e., the further you are from the equator), the more susceptible you are. 

According to a 2015 article from Depression Research and Treatment, SAD is four times more common in women than men, and cases typically begin between the ages of 18 and 30. 

While seasonal depression is a clinical diagnosis, a subsyndromal type of SAD with milder symptoms called S-SAD, or "the winter blues," is more common. For example, 15% of the Canadian population and 20% of the UK population experiences the winter blues, while only 2% to 6% and 2% experience SAD in Canada and the UK, respectively.

How to tell if you have seasonal depression

People with SAD have trouble regulating the synthesis of serotonin, aka the "feel good" hormone. Many also experience an overproduction of melatonin, the hormone that causes sleepiness when it gets dark. 

The combination of decreased serotonin and increased melatonin messes with the circadian rhythm, or the body's "biological clock." This effect is most intense during the months leading up to and following the winter solstice (i.e., November, December, January, and February), which is when days are the shortest and sunlight is least available.

What's more, bundling up when we do head outside in the winter sun leaves little skin exposed for cutaneous vitamin D production. Vitamin D plays a role in the regulation of both serotonin and melatonin, making healthy D levels an important factor in whether or not SAD symptoms exist (or persist). 

Symptoms of SAD include:

  • Sadness
  • Tiredness
  • Hopelessness
  • Irritability
  • Fatigue
  • Having difficulty concentrating
  • Inattentiveness
  • Sleeping more than normal
  • Lack of energy
  • Social withdrawal

To be officially diagnosed with SAD, an individual needs to have recurrent symptoms that occur during a particular time of year for two consecutive years.

How to treat seasonal depression

Treatment for SAD and the winter blues often includes one or more of the following therapies:

If you think you may have SAD, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options

The takeaway

Seasonal depression affects certain individuals living in northern latitudes. Even more people in these locations are impacted by the winter blues each year. 

Whether you're experiencing a form of clinical depression or simply feeling the effects of winter, talking to your health care provider about how to best support your mood during this time of year is an important step in caring for your mental well-being.

More On This Topic

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD
Integrative Health

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD

Ava Durgin

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk
Integrative Health

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

Jenny Fant

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It
Integrative Health

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It

Emma Loewe

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)
Integrative Health

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)

Morgan Chamberlain

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)
Integrative Health

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)

Morgan Chamberlain

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests

Abby Moore

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes

Sarah Regan

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort
Integrative Health

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort

Hannah Frye

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD
Integrative Health

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD

Ava Durgin

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk
Integrative Health

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

Jenny Fant

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It
Integrative Health

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It

Emma Loewe

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)
Integrative Health

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)

Morgan Chamberlain

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)
Integrative Health

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)

Morgan Chamberlain

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests

Abby Moore

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes

Sarah Regan

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort
Integrative Health

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort

Hannah Frye

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD
Integrative Health

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD

Ava Durgin

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk
Integrative Health

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

Jenny Fant

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It
Integrative Health

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It

Emma Loewe

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)
Integrative Health

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)

Morgan Chamberlain

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)
Integrative Health

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)

Morgan Chamberlain

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests

Abby Moore

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes

Sarah Regan

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort
Integrative Health

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort

Hannah Frye

Reviewers Are Loving This For Regular Digestion & Optimal Poops
Integrative Health

Reviewers Are Loving This For Regular Digestion & Optimal Poops

Sarah Regan

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD
Integrative Health

The Surprising (& Effortless) Way To Improve Performance, According To An MD

Ava Durgin

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk
Integrative Health

Doing This 5-Minute Practice Daily May Help Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

Jenny Fant

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It
Integrative Health

No, Muscle Loss Isn't An Inevitable Part Of Aging: 4 Ways To Stop It

Emma Loewe

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)
Integrative Health

8 Vitamins Your Body Needs To Feel Energized (& How To Get More)

Morgan Chamberlain

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)
Integrative Health

Cut Your Heart Disease Risk In Half With This Nutrient (And It's Not Omega-3)

Morgan Chamberlain

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee (Especially For Heart Health)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests

Abby Moore

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes
Integrative Health

Research Finds This Sustainable Food Source May Help Prevent Diabetes

Sarah Regan

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort
Integrative Health

How A Registered Herbalist Deals With Post-Meal Bloat & Discomfort

Hannah Frye

Reviewers Are Loving This For Regular Digestion & Optimal Poops
Integrative Health

Reviewers Are Loving This For Regular Digestion & Optimal Poops

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Types Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different StylesWhat Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.