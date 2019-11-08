Is It Better For Your Gut To Eat A Big Breakfast Or A Big Dinner?

Experts tend toward consuming your larger meal at the beginning of the day. "Gastric emptying, which is how quickly food travels through the stomach, as well as absorption of nutrients, is thought to slow down in the evening. This means that eating a large dinner might lead to suboptimal digestion and absorption of the meal," explains Nielsen.

The position of our bodies when we sleep can also cause problems. "Lying supine causes gastric acids to reverse back up to the esophagus," explains Allison Aaron, R.D., and founder of Nutrition Curator. "Not only is this acid reflux extremely uncomfortable, but if chronic, it can also be detrimental to the GI tract. Sometimes, it may require the reliance on medications that you could otherwise avoid by shifting away from consuming a large meal just before bed."

Beyond that, a big breakfast could be the key to hitting your happy weight. "According to an adage and traditional medical practices, "'Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper,'" says Robert Graham, M.D. and founder of Fresh Med NYC. Modern science backs up the saying. "A study published in the Journal of Nutrition revealed that consuming breakfast and eating the largest meal in the morning may be effective for maintaining your body's optimal weight. Feeding the gut in the morning has been shown to aid in digestion and metabolism by reducing absolute energy intake over the course of the day."