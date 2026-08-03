Is Ice Cream Really That Bad For You? Here's What The Science Says
If there is one thing I love, it's ice cream. Picking a flavor, scooping it into a bowl, adding sprinkles and whipped cream—it's just what I need after a long, stressful day.
But for years, the nutrition world has made me (and so many others) feel bad about this craving. Ice cream has been cast as the villain, something you eat when you've "given up" or need a treat after a hard day.
However, if you actually look at the research, a scoop of ice cream comes with some legitimate health perks. Here's what the science actually says about your favorite summer treat.
What's actually in a serving of ice cream
Before diving into the science, it helps to know what you're actually eating when you scoop yourself some ice cream. We tapped an expert, Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, mindbodygreen's in-house dietitian, to break it down. This is her approximate breakdown for a typical half-cup serving of premium vanilla ice cream:
- 140–220 calories
- 2 to 4 grams of protein
- 7 to 14 grams of fat
- 14 to 20 grams of sugar
"The combination of protein and fat means ice cream is more than just empty calories," Knudsen says. "Protein and fat contribute to fullness, which is one reason many people find a modest serving satisfying."
Full-fat dairy & your heart
For years, the conventional wisdom on heart health boiled down to fat being bad, and full-fat dairy being even worse. This basically made ice cream into a cardiovascular time bomb.
But the science has shifted considerably.
A global analysis published in Nature Communications found that dairy consumption was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease1 and stroke, a finding that held across multiple countries and dietary patterns. Separately, researchers at the University of Minnesota found that eating whole-fat dairy products was linked to fewer early signs of heart disease.
A Harvard dissertation from 2018 specifically focused on ice cream when analyzing data from the Nurses' Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. The researcher found an inverse association between ice cream intake and CVD outcomes, meaning people who ate more ice cream actually had better cardiovascular health outcomes, even among participants with type 2 diabetes.
This doesn't make ice cream into a heart health food in the traditional sense. Some studies show that whole milk specifically may be associated with slightly higher cardiovascular mortality compared to low-fat versions. But the blanket "full-fat dairy is dangerous" message that dominated nutrition advice for decades is looking increasingly oversimplified.
Dairy's calcium & protein is hard to beat for bone health
Dairy products are also one of the most efficient dietary sources of calcium. This nutrient, combined with protein, is essential for maintaining bone health as you age.
A 2024 review found that when calcium intake is sufficient, higher dietary protein intake is associated with a lower risk of fracture2. A 2025 umbrella review reinforced this, finding that dairy intake is linked to higher bone mineral density, and that dairy consumption appears to benefit bone density and fracture prevention3 more broadly.
The combination of calcium and protein found in dairy is particularly well-absorbed, meaning your body can use it efficiently. One serving of ice cream provides a meaningful contribution toward your daily calcium needs, which matters especially for women, who are at higher risk for bone density loss as they move through perimenopause and beyond.
Picking the right ice cream
As with most foods, some ice creams are better than others.
"If you’re shopping at the grocery, look for ice creams with short ingredient lists and a sugar content on the lower end of that typical range," Knudsen says.
You may expect the lower calorie ice creams to be healthier, but be aware of the artificial sweeteners and sugar alcohols often added to them. Heavily loaded flavors, combined with the oversized servings many of us often reach for, makes it much easier to consume more sugar than you intended, Knudsen says.
The world of ice cream has also rapidly expanded into new categories. When you head to the frozen dessert aisle, you may spot probiotic ice cream, which research has shown can positively shift gut and vaginal microbiota4 in a similar way to other probiotic dairy products.
Knudsen is a fan of frozen Greek yogurt, which has been proliferating in stores, too. "Many now taste exactly like ice cream and are absolutely crave-able, and their nutrition profile is even more favorable," she says.
The takeaway
Now this doesn't mean ice cream is a super food—it's still high in added sugar and saturated fat. But it also isn't the dietary villain culture has made it out to be.
The latest research on full-fat dairy, probiotics, and bone health all point in a more forgiving direction than decades of low-fat stigma suggested. The greatest benefits come from moderate consumption, but Knudsen says you shouldn't feel guilty for enjoying some ice cream. "And the mood boost you get is just as meaningful," she says.
So if you've been treating every scoop like a moral failing, the science suggests you can ease up on yourself. Stop treating a sundae as something that needs to be earned and enjoy it!