Women On Osteoporosis Medication Are Overlooking A More Important Daily Target
Most women with prescribed osteoporosis medication walk out of the doctor's office with two things: the prescription and a calcium supplement.
It's been the standard recommendation for decades, so nobody questions it.
But new research1 suggests the calcium supplement may not be doing as much as we assumed, and that another nutrient might actually be the one pulling the weight when it comes to how well the medication works.
About the study
The study followed 586 older women from the Geneva Retirees Cohort over a median of 3.5 years, focusing on those taking antiresorptive drugs (an osteoporosis medication that slows bone loss, including bisphosphonates, denosumab, and raloxifene).
Hip bone density, strength, and structure were tracked using imaging, and calcium and protein intakes were assessed through a validated food questionnaire at multiple points throughout the follow-up.
Notably, 71% of the women were already meeting calcium recommendations through diet alone.
Calcium supplements didn't move the needle for most women
For the majority of women already meeting calcium recommendations through diet alone, adding a calcium supplement made no meaningful difference to their bone outcomes.
Neither total calcium intake above or below the recommended threshold, nor supplement use itself, significantly shifted how their bones responded to treatment.
There was one important exception: women with very low dietary calcium intake who took no supplement saw no measurable benefit from their medication. Calcium adequacy still matters; it's the floor, not the ceiling.
Low protein blunted the effects of antiresorptive drugs
Researchers noticed another interesting nutrient interaction at play for women with osteoporosis, which had a real impact on how well their medication worked. Those eating less than the minimum recommended amount of protein per day saw significantly weaker results from their medication.
Their hip strength declined at 2.6% per year, compared to just 0.5% per year in women eating enough protein. The effect was even more pronounced in the inner, more porous layer of the hip bone (the most fracture-prone part): women with low protein lost it at 2.8% per year, versus just 0.3% in women meeting the protein threshold.
The researchers accounted for calcium intake in their analysis, and the gap remained. That means protein's role here is independent of calcium; it's not just that women eating more protein also happened to eat more calcium.
Why protein matters so much for bone
Protein works on bone through several mechanisms. It triggers IGF-1, a growth factor that signals the body to build and maintain bone; it enhances intestinal calcium absorption; and it preserves muscle mass, which keeps bones dense and strong through the load muscles place on them.
When protein is low, those signals weaken, and the medication can't perform at its best. As for calcium: this research doesn't dismiss it, it just reframes what it's actually doing.
Below a certain threshold without a supplement, the medication may not deliver much benefit.
But for most women already getting enough calcium through food (dairy, leafy greens, fortified plant milks, canned fish), adding a supplement on top doesn't appear to add much, and at high doses can cause digestive discomfort, kidney stones, and in some research, cardiovascular concerns.
Getting enough vitamin D matters here too, since it's what enables the body to actually use the calcium you eat.
Building a plate that supports your medication
Two nutrients do the heavy lifting here, and most women are only thinking about one of them.
- Calcium (from food first): Prioritize dairy products, canned salmon with bones, fortified plant milks, almonds, and dark leafy greens. If you consistently fall short, a modest supplement may be warranted; if you're already there through diet, an add-on is unlikely to improve your medication's effectiveness.
- Protein (and probably more than you think): Many experts in bone and muscle health now suggest older women aim higher than the standard minimum, particularly through the menopause transition. Most women eating a typical diet fall short without realizing it.
Where to start:
- Anchor meals with protein: Eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, legumes, fish, and poultry are all reliable sources; aim for a meaningful portion at each meal.
- Pair protein with calcium-rich foods: A meal of salmon with white beans and broccoli covers both bases without a supplement.
- Track for a few days: Most women are surprised by how far below their protein target they fall. A brief food log can reveal the gap.
- Don't rely on supplements as a shortcut: Whole food sources come with additional nutrients (magnesium, phosphorus, vitamin K2) that support bone health in ways a single supplement can't replicate.
The takeaway
Protein intake appears to be a stronger lever than calcium supplementation for how well osteoporosis treatment performs, yet it's the nutrient most women on medication aren't tracking.
Getting enough calcium through food remains important as a baseline, but for those already meeting that threshold, the bigger opportunity may be on the protein side of the plate.