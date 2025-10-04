This Gut-Friendly Bacteria Thrives On Coffee — Here’s Why
We often reach for coffee to kickstart our mornings, but your daily cup might be doing more than just waking you up. Emerging research1 suggests that coffee consumption is linked to higher levels of Lawsonibacter asaccharolyticus, a beneficial gut bacterium that produces butyrate, a compound known to reduce inflammation and support a healthy digestive system.
This means your coffee habit could be doing more than energizing you; it may be nurturing your microbiome, a critical player in overall health and longevity.
The gut-boosting benefits
Here’s what the science says:
- More than three cups daily? Even better. Higher coffee intake is associated with significantly elevated levels of L. asaccharolyticus.
- Butyrate production matters. This bacteria produces butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid linked to reduced inflammation and a healthier gut barrier.
- Black coffee is best. Skip the sugar and cream to maximize gut benefits, and pair coffee with probiotic- or fiber-rich foods like yogurt, fruit, or nuts for added microbiome support.
- It’s not just caffeine. Polyphenols like chlorogenic acid, found in both regular and decaf coffee, appear to feed beneficial gut bacteria and contribute to coffee’s metabolic benefits.
The takeaway
Coffee isn’t just a morning pick-me-up; it’s a simple, accessible way to support your gut health. Whether you prefer a steaming cup of regular coffee or a decaf espresso, incorporating this beverage into a balanced diet (ideally alongside fiber-rich and probiotic foods) may be a small but meaningful step toward a healthier, happier gut.