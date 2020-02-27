 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Food Trends
Is Your Coconut Water A Source Of Hidden Sugar?
|
Expert Reviewed Is Your Coconut Water A Source Of Hidden Sugar?

Is Your Coconut Water A Source Of Hidden Sugar?

Sarah Wilson
New York Times bestselling author By Sarah Wilson
New York Times bestselling author
Sarah Wilson is a journalist, entrepreneur, and the New York Times best-selling author.
Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN
Expert review by Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian
Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., CDN is a Registered Dietitian, Functional Medicine Nutritionist and Registered Yoga Teacher. She holds her Masters of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics from Bastyr University, where she was trained to artfully blend eastern and western healing modalities.
Is Your Coconut Water A Source Of Hidden Sugar?

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Last updated on February 27, 2020

In a coconut shell… No.

All coconuts contain sugar. How much they contain depends on the type of coconut and its age. Something to note: Even coconuts with higher levels of sugar still only contain around 2.95ml of sugar per 100ml, which is relatively low in the context of a balanced diet. Of course, a bottle of coconut water—which is how any of us not living in a tropical paradise get our coconut water—is generally about 300ml. In one bottle that translates to up to 9g of sugar, which is a little over 2 teaspoons.

But how much of that is fructose?

Well. Not so much. And this is what counts, as we know that only our livers can metabolize fructose, which can become problematic when it comes to your metabolism. A Brazilian study found the sugar content of an average baby coconut to be made up of:

  • Glucose 50%
  • Sucrose 35%
  • Fructose 15%

So fructose makes up a maximum of 32% of the total sugars (remember: sucrose is 50/50 fructose and glucose), and often a lot less (depending on the age of the coconut).

All of which means that when you look at that total sugar value on the label, it’s a little misleading. Unlike Coke or fruit juice, in which half (or more) of the sugar content is fructose, coconut water’s sugar content is mostly glucose (which is fine, metabolically speaking).

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

So can we drink it?

Yep. Go for it. The amount of fructose is minimal. But do check the label, and think about keeping your intake to about 200ml (a small cup). Oh, and don’t drink the favored ones—the fruit pulp turns it into a fructose fusion!

If you're buying a coconut, go for the younger ones.

The concentration of sugars in the water of a coconut increases in the early months of maturation. This process slowly falls back again at full maturity of the coconut. But, as the coconut ages, there’s less water. So, if you’re buying a whole baby (green) coconut, pick a fresh one between four to six months, if you have the choice.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Wilson
Sarah Wilson New York Times bestselling author
Sarah Wilson is a journalist, entrepreneur, and the New York Times best-selling author of many books and cookbooks including I Quit Sugar. She is the former editor of Cosmopolitan...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Integrative Health

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It

Julia Guerra
Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/is-coconut-water-a-source-of-hidden-sugar

Your article and new folder have been saved!