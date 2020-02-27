Is Your Coconut Water A Source Of Hidden Sugar?

Yep. Go for it. The amount of fructose is minimal. But do check the label, and think about keeping your intake to about 200ml (a small cup). Oh, and don’t drink the favored ones—the fruit pulp turns it into a fructose fusion!

If you're buying a coconut, go for the younger ones.

The concentration of sugars in the water of a coconut increases in the early months of maturation. This process slowly falls back again at full maturity of the coconut. But, as the coconut ages, there’s less water. So, if you’re buying a whole baby (green) coconut, pick a fresh one between four to six months, if you have the choice.