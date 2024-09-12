I might even go on to share with him what I know about the invisible roots by saying, "When you don't acknowledge my efforts for connection, I can get pretty activated. It reminds me of my childhood and feeling like what I created wasn't important." Sharing this with my husband helps strengthen my awareness of this process, and it also gives him insight into the fact that my present reaction has a past. His awareness that my reaction is both about him and not about him can help him feel safer and less defensive, which can allow him to connect to his vulnerability and mine more deeply.