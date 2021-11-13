As a seventh grade girl, I loved any excuse to get out of class, so I wasn’t particularly worried when I started feeling sick. The moment I felt slightly nauseous, I ran to the nurse’s office with the hopes of being sent home. Rather than the standard "eat some saltines and lie down" routine, the nurse called my mom to pick me up—next thing I knew, we were heading to the pediatrician.

Since my last checkup (just a few months prior), I had lost nearly 20 pounds. As an otherwise healthy 12-year-old girl, the rapid drop from 90 to 70 pounds was significant. Horrified and confused by the news, I was relieved to at least be in the safety of a doctor’s office with my mom. Surely, they would be able to tell me what was wrong and quickly fix it, right? Instead, the doctor shot my mom a worried look, and separated the two of us—taking away the only sense of comfort I felt at the time.

The doctor immediately started to interrogate me, asking why I had lost so much weight, why I would want to do this to myself. I replied that I had no idea what was going on. She was convinced I was lying to her, that I had an eating disorder and was forcing myself to throw up after meals. I felt hopeless and ignored, knowing that no one believed me. After a few minutes of back and forth, she resigned that theory, and offered up one more possibility. That’s when she tested my blood sugar.

The nurse pricked my finger, read out the number ‘465’ to the doctor, and her jaw dropped. “I’m so sorry, but you have type 1 diabetes," she told me. "You need to go to the hospital immediately.”