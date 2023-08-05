I started Googling all the symptoms I was experiencing (which is always terrifying, and something I don’t necessarily recommend).

I saw a number of doctors, and quickly became very frustrated. I had to answer the same invasive, uncomfortable questions again and again, but no one could figure out what was going on. Pretty much all of them thought it was food related, and encouraged me to try a vegetarian diet. I felt so confused because as an athlete, I’ve always maintained a healthy eating style and taken care of my body.

However, for six months, I decided to listen to their advice and try this new diet. I didn’t notice a major difference in my symptoms, so I just did my best to carry on as best I could. It was an incredibly stressful time, because I knew something was up. I absolutely didn’t feel 100% and I wasn’t able to train or focus the way I could before all of my health issues started.

I had it in my head that, as an athlete, I was supposed to be strong and capable. I believed I needed to commit all of my physical effort to my sport every single day. But deep down, I know I wasn’t able to perform the way I used to, and that was really a hit to my confidence and identity.

After feeling very fed up, I decided to go see a specialist. After this doctor ran a few tests, I finally got a diagnosis: ulcerative colitis (UC), a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation in the digestive tract.

When I heard the results, there was some sense of relief—I felt vindicated knowing there really was something going on. But that feeling quickly turned into stress. I thought: What exactly does this mean? Is this something I have to live with the rest of my life?