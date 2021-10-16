One September afternoon, I put my earbuds in and hopped on the stationary bike. That's when the heart palpitations started.

At the first pedal stroke, my heart fluttered. It felt like a fish flopping around in my chest, but it passed quickly. I needed to burn some steam, so I ignored the blip and pedaled on. But then, there was another skip in my chest. This time it was as if my heart was pumping bubbles of air, rather than blood. One heart palpitation seemed normal—no need for alarm, right? But the palpitations continued with frequency, and it scared me.

I disengaged from the bike, left on my cycling shoes, and click-clacked through the house until I found my husband. He instructed me to lay down, checking my pulse. I was relieved to be married to a doctor with such calm composure—a stark contrast to my fluctuating levels of anxiety. He could feel the palpitations in the pulse on my wrist and asked me to rest until they stopped.

“Probably stress,” he concluded.

Over the next week, the flutters would come and go—most often when bending down—but I brushed it off as general stress and anxiety.

Then one day, my dog threw up in my son's bedroom. As my son continued to interact with his Kindergarten teacher on Zoom, I got down on all fours to clean Scooby's mess. That's when the flutters returned. I stood up and walked to the laundry room to get more supplies, and more importantly, to distract myself.

Don’t be anxious. Don’t be anxious. You’re making it worse. You’re OK.

Diagnosed with anxiety two decades ago, I’m no stranger to an elevated heart rate and tightness in my chest. I tried all the usual cognitive behavioral techniques to calm down, but the sensations persisted. It felt like my heart was racing and skipping periodic beats as I phoned my husband, breathless and teetering on panic. I worried about the entire Kindergarten class watching me pass out on Zoom, and questioned if my oldest son would be able to call 911 like we had practiced in the past. To avoid any more panic, I decided it was time for an evaluation.

At the hospital, I was hooked up to monitors. Questions were asked, blood was taken, and the monitors beeped on. As I laid there, my body started to calm down, and I could feel my heart rate slowing. I asked myself what all anxious people consider from time to time: Is this all in my head?

I sensed the nurses and doctor were growing skeptical, as well. Not necessarily because they were unsympathetic, but because they see this all the time. Anxiety has a nasty way of making people think they’re dying.