When I turned 11 years old—right at the onset of puberty, no less—I felt my ankle inverting uncontrollably. What should have been a painful, but otherwise unremarkable injury for a kid my age, was actually the start of a lifelong health journey.

The ankle caused one of my feet to drag, and for the next two years I was in and out of hospitals trying to find an answer. Finally, around age 13, I was given a diagnosis of dystonia, which is a rare movement control disease that affects around 300,000 people. Symptoms include a foot cramp or a tendency for one foot to turn or drag, writers cramp, tremors, and involuntary pulls of the neck. It’s often considered a “hidden” disability or an “invisible” illness because it’s so rare and, therefore, difficult to diagnose—but as my dystonia progressed, it made itself very known.

Around the same time of my diagnosis, it became difficult for me to write with my dominant right hand, so I taught myself to write with my left. At this point, it was nearly impossible to hide my condition. Not being able to participate in certain physical events with kids my age made me feel isolated at times, but I was blessed to have loyal and loving friends growing up, and I began dedicating that time to my academics. I have always been a glass-half-full person, so I quickly accepted my body and my brain as the package I was given, and instead of lamenting, I found ways to remove the obstacles they presented.