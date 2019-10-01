Dinner is not dinner in my home if there is no garlic. Not only do I love the way it smells when it starts cooking, but I also love the way it adds such a powerful flavor to everything. The bonus is that it has so many health benefits, including fighting inflammation. If I'm actually following a recipe (which is rare!), I'll always double the amount of garlic it calls for. As I think about it, I must always end up with garlic breath, but it is so worth it, and luckily my husband doesn't mind!

—Allison (Aaron) Gross, M.S., RDN, CDN, founder of Nutrition Curator

I try to incorporate garlic into almost every single meal since it is one of the most versatile ingredients. No matter what type of dish I am cooking, whether it is a simple grass-fed burger or an Asian-inspired stir-fry, garlic is the perfect addition that will complement the flavors that are already present in the dish. Garlic contains sulfur, which plays a role in inhibiting pro-inflammatory cytokines like NF-kb and increasing glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that also helps drive down inflammation in the body. This is something I talk about at length in my new book, The Inflammation Spectrum.

—Will Cole, D.C., mbg Collective member and author of The Inflammation Spectrum