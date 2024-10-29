Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Senna Leaf Is The Reason Your Detox Tea Is Making You Poop Your Pants

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
October 29, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Portrait Of Young Woman Sipping Tea At Table With Natural Light
Image by Sophia Hsin / Stocksy
October 29, 2024

Detox teas touting weight loss and debloating benefits rose in popularity around 2017, but reports of undesirable GI symptoms (read: cramping, constipation, diarrhea) quickly followed. 

These terrible side effects are thanks to an ingredient called senna leaf, and despite the poop- and gut-related horror stories reported by many customers, there's still quite a few detox teas featuring senna leaf on the market today—including All Day Slimming Tea Evening Detox Tea, Flat Tummy Tea, and SkinnyMint's 28-Day Ultimate Teatox (do you see a trend with these product names?). 

What is senna leaf?

Senna leaf is an herbal ingredient derived from the plant Senna alexandrina. Senna contains compounds called sennosides that irritate intestinal lining, providing a laxative effect that can help relieve constipation. 

In other words, detox teas aren't actually solving your detox and digestive issues to help you lose weight; they're clearing your colon.

Why you shouldn't consume senna daily

As a natural laxative, senna has been found to help improve frequency of bowel movements1 and overall quality of life in constipation patients. However, its long-term use isn't as beneficial to natural detoxification pathways as these detox tea companies would like you to believe. 

Case in point: Although the FDA has approved senna as an over-the-counter drug to treat constipation, use for a period longer than one or two weeks isn't recommended. The NIH also warns that even just three to five months of consistent use can injure the liver2 (i.e., the body's primary detoxification organ).

Unfortunately, detox teas have also hidden their dosages in "proprietary blends." Translation? Detox tea companies aren't transparent about how much senna leaf each serving of their product contains (or any of their other ingredients, for that matter). 

Senna side effects

Over time, drinking detox teas with senna leaf can cause:

  • Electrolyte imbalance
  • Stomach cramps
  • Diarrhea
  • Fluid Loss
  • Abdominal pain
  • Fatigue
  • Cardiovascular health issues
  • Dependence in order to have a normal bowel movement
  • Rectal bleeding

As if that scary list of side effects wasn't enough to turn you away from detox teas for good, senna can also interfere with the estrogen in some contraceptives and hormone replacement therapy, making them less effective (yikes!).

What to take instead

If you want to truly support your body's detoxification system, a targeted supplement (like those recommended in mindbodygreen's guide to choosing a liver detox supplement) can provide a daily dose of antioxidants that your detox pathways need to function optimally. 

Additionally, there's a list of healthy and detoxifying habits that you can incorporate into your daily routine, including:

The takeaway

Senna leaf is a helpful herbal tool—if you're struggling with constipation. If your true goal is to optimize your body's natural detox pathways, ditch the detox tea and try taking an antioxidant-rich supplement instead. 

To fully support your elimination organs and their innate detox methods in a natural, safe, and effective way, you can also step up your lifestyle habits with great sleep, movement, nutrition, and hydration.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian

Jason Wachob

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)
Mental Health

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)

Jason Wachob

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This
Integrative Health

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories
Integrative Health

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories

Emily Kelleher

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist
Mental Health

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime
Integrative Health

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime

Hannah Frye

These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian

Jason Wachob

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)
Mental Health

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)

Jason Wachob

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This
Integrative Health

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories
Integrative Health

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories

Emily Kelleher

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist
Mental Health

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime
Integrative Health

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime

Hannah Frye

These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian

Jason Wachob

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)
Mental Health

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)

Jason Wachob

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This
Integrative Health

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories
Integrative Health

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories

Emily Kelleher

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist
Mental Health

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime
Integrative Health

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime

Hannah Frye

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian

Jason Wachob

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long
Integrative Health

I'm A Dietitian In My 40s & This Is How I Stay Energized All Day Long

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD: This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)
Mental Health

3 Science-Backed Ways To Retrain Your Brain (& Be A Happier Person)

Jason Wachob

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This
Integrative Health

Losing Out On Sleep? New Research Says You Should Try Taking This

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories
Integrative Health

This Type Of Therapy Can Help People With Dementia Access Buried Memories

Emily Kelleher

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist
Mental Health

5 Ways To Manage Personal & Collective Grief, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime
Integrative Health

I Eat Breakfast At 8 a.m. — Here's How I Stay Satisfied Until Lunchtime

Hannah Frye

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Trendy Drink Is Supposed To Help You Fall Asleep Fast — Does It Work?

Julia Guerra

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.