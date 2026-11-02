"Inflammaging" May Start As Early As Your 20s, New Study Finds
When you think about aging, your 20s and 30s probably aren't the first decades that come to mind. You're still building muscle, developing healthy habits, and hopefully feeling pretty far removed from the health concerns we tend to associate with getting older.
But aging doesn't suddenly begin when we hit 50 or 60. Our bodies are constantly changing, often in ways we can't see or feel. One of those changes involves inflammation, which plays an important role in everything from immune function to long-term disease risk.
Researchers have long associated chronic inflammation with getting older. But what if some of those changes begin much earlier in life than we've assumed?
What is inflammaging & why does it matter?
First, a little background on inflammation.
Inflammation is a normal and necessary part of our immune system. When you get sick, sustain an injury, or encounter a threat, your body activates an inflammatory response to help protect and repair itself.
The problem arises when that response stays slightly elevated over time, even without an obvious infection or injury. Researchers call this inflammaging, a term describing the chronic, low-grade inflammation associated with getting older.
Unlike the inflammation you might experience with a sprained ankle or a sore throat, inflammaging doesn't necessarily come with noticeable symptoms. Instead, researchers can detect it through certain inflammatory markers circulating in the blood.
Over time, this persistent immune activity has been linked to cardiovascular disease, metabolic problems, and other conditions associated with aging.
Researchers tracked inflammation in more than 1,800 adults
In a new study1 published in Mechanisms of Ageing and Development, researchers analyzed data from 1,825 adults between the ages of 18 and 89 who participated in the ATTICA study.
Importantly, participants did not have cancer, cardiovascular disease, or chronic inflammatory conditions, allowing researchers to examine age-related patterns in people without those diagnoses.
The team measured several inflammatory markers in participants' blood, including IL-6, TNF-alpha, fibrinogen, and C-reactive protein. They also combined three of these markers into an overall score reflecting immune activation.
By comparing results across different ages and between men and women, researchers hoped to identify when these inflammatory changes become detectable.
Signs of inflammaging appeared in the 20s & 30s
Researchers found that the transition toward an elevated immune-activation state occurred around age 26 in men and age 35 in women, according to their combined inflammatory score.
That's considerably earlier than many people might expect when thinking about inflammation associated with aging.
Two markers, IL-6 and fibrinogen, also increased steadily with age in both sexes. Meanwhile, TNF-alpha showed a sharper increase later in life among women, suggesting that inflammatory aging doesn't necessarily follow the same pattern in everyone.
But because researchers compared different people at different ages rather than following the same individuals over time, the study can't tell us precisely how inflammation develops within any one person. Still, the findings suggest that some biological changes associated with aging may begin relatively early in adulthood.
How to support healthy inflammation levels as you age
So, should you start worrying about inflammaging in your mid-20s? Not exactly.
What this research reinforces is the value of building habits that support long-term health before age-related problems become apparent. Fortunately, many of the same habits that benefit your heart, metabolism, and brain also help support a healthy inflammatory response.
That means prioritizing regular movement, including both strength training and cardiovascular exercise; eating plenty of fiber-rich plants, healthy fats, and minimally processed foods; getting consistent sleep; and finding sustainable ways to manage stress.
The takeaway
One of the most interesting things about this research is how it challenges the timeline we tend to associate with aging. We often think of our 20s and 30s as the years when we're building our health, and our later decades as the time when we start protecting it. But the two may be more connected than we realize.
Whether it's adding another serving of vegetables to dinner, making time for strength training, or finally getting serious about your sleep schedule, small habits are worth building early.