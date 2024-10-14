I'm A PT: This Program Has Revolutionized The Way I Provide Care

But more importantly than prepping me for an exam, HCC gave me a new perspective on patient care. I've already noticed that the way I evaluate patients as a PT has changed. Instead of sitting down with a client and telling them what they need to work on, I take more time to really listen to them and reflect where they feel they're lacking. When I approach care from a more open-minded and receptive place, I've found that I can better support my clients. So many of them already know how they can start feeling better; they just need to be given the opportunity to express it.