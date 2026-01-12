The best way to find out if you're lacking vitamin D is to have your doctor order a 25-hydroxyvitamin D test, which is also known as the 25(OH)D test. This is the biomarker for vitamin D status in your whole body. The optimal (not just "normal") amount you want to see, is 50 ng/ml. In some cases, even higher levels may be appropriate. The point to avoid (because it's the cutoff for vitamin D insufficiency6 ) is 30 ng/ml.