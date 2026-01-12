Skin Not Staying Moisturized? You May Be Lacking This Vitamin
Do you find yourself endlessly slathering on moisturizers, yet your skin still feels as parched as a desert? If so, you're not alone.
Dry skin isn't just a nuisance; it's an uncomfortable reality for many of us, leaving us scratching our heads (and our skin) in search of relief. And since everyone's skin is different, it can be hard to find which products and lifestyle changes will help your individual complexion.
But what if I told you that the culprit behind your perpetual dryness might not just be a lack of hydration, but a deficiency in something else entirely?
If you've tried time and again to keep your skin moisturized with little to no success, there's a surprising culprit you should keep on your radar. Let's dive into the relationship between vitamin D and hydrated skin.*
The connection between vitamin D gaps & dry skin
Vitamin D is an essential micronutrient involved in nearly every single bodily system1 and function, including immune support, bone health, muscle function, and more—it only makes sense that the sunshine vitamin has a stake in the skin care game as well.*
In fact, one randomized controlled trial in the journal Nutrients found a relationship between vitamin D insufficiency and dry skin2: Researchers discovered that participants with lower vitamin D levels also had lower average skin moisture.
"Our finding suggests a relationship between serum vitamin D3 levels and hydration of the stratum corneum [aka, the surface layer of your skin],"* the report reads.
In terms of how, exactly, the vitamin affects skin health, we know that vitamin D has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help protect skin cells.* Plus, vitamin D plays a crucial role in thyroid health as it helps regulate the production of thyroid hormones3.* These thyroid hormones play a key role in keeping your hair, skin, and nails youthful and strong (in addition to influencing metabolism, mood, sleep, etc.).
And while we're on the topic of hair health: "We know that vitamin D is very important for the hair follicle and therefore hair growth,"* says board-certified dermatologist and hair care expert Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., on an episode of Clean Beauty School. "In fact, vitamin D is one of the fat-soluble vitamins needed for maintaining and creating acfunctioning hair follicles."*
Add that to the vitamin's roster of beauty benefits.
How to get enough vitamin D
You may be surprised to learn that most (93%4) Americans have a dietary vitamin D gap, and many are insufficient5 or deficient in vitamin D altogether (41 and 29% of U.S. adults5, respectively, to be exact).
The best way to find out if you're lacking vitamin D is to have your doctor order a 25-hydroxyvitamin D test, which is also known as the 25(OH)D test. This is the biomarker for vitamin D status in your whole body. The optimal (not just "normal") amount you want to see, is 50 ng/ml. In some cases, even higher levels may be appropriate. The point to avoid (because it's the cutoff for vitamin D insufficiency6) is 30 ng/ml.
But it's pretty difficult to cross that 50 ng/ml threshold (and maintain it for life) without vitamin D supplementation.*
Supplementation can help keep your vitamin D levels steady, no matter what time of year it is and how much sun you get in your daily life.* So if you've hit a wall trying to restore moisture in your skin, a high-quality vitamin D supplement can help give your skin the final hydration nudge it needs.*
Supplementation can help support skin health as well.* Vitamin D supplements that also contain virgin avocado, olive, and flaxseed oils may provide additional skin health benefits.*
The takeaway
So if your skin is constantly feeling parch, it's time to focus on vitamin D. Plus, it'll also help keep you keep a positive mood this winter.*