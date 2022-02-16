I Went Keto For A Week. Here’s What Made It Surprisingly Easier

My keto week started on a Saturday. Since it was the weekend, I turned to the mbg recipe-reserves and cooked myself some killer keto meals: from Savory Waffles for brekky to a Grilled Cauliflower Steak for dinner. I fueled my work week with easy keto smoothies that were heavy on fatty ingredients like full-fat coconut milk, avocado, and almond butter. At night, I stuck with simple recipes too—like Cauliflower Crust Pizza with keto-friendly toppings. Within my 12-hour eating window (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.), I chose high-fat snacks like cottage cheese and raw nuts.

But to reap all the benefits of ketosis, Metabolic Switch was the star of my daily routine. Ketosis has been connected to stable blood sugar levels (thanks to the low-carb intake), lower triglyceride levels, and even cognitive health… So there’s no way I was skipping that! While this powder can be mixed with any drink, I’ll level with you: the taste is pretty intense. So I mixed it with water, the juice of half a lemon, chugged, and got the keto-kick of my day.