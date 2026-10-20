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I Tried ZOE’s Daily30 Gut Health Supplement — Here’s My Take As An RD
I’ve been a dietitian for nearly 10 years, and if there’s one thing I know nutrition science is clear on, it is that eating more plants1 is one of the best things you can do for your long-term health.
What I struggle with, though (and I know many others do as well), is getting a variety of plants.
And the goal is to include at least 30 different plants in my weekly meal plan. Why 30? That’s the number that’s linked to having a more diverse gut microbiome, according to a massive study published in 2018.
Reaching that number is absolutely possible, but I do often fall a little short. That’s why I’ve been so intrigued to try ZOE’s Daily30 gut supplement. Just one scoop of this whole-food blend provides 30+ diverse plants. I decided to try it for myself. Here’s what I thought, what the science says, and whether I think it’s worth adding to your routine.
What is ZOE Daily30
Daily30 is not your typical supplement. At first glance, it nearly resembles a version of trail mix. That’s because it’s made with ingredients like flaxseeds, red lentil flakes, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, goji berries, almonds, and hazelnuts. The list then goes on with a mushroom blend (chaga, lions mane, reishi, etc.), herbs (cumin, rosemary, turmeric, etc.), in addition to more fruits, vegetables, and seeds.
And yes, all of this fits into one heaping tablespoon with just 70 calories, 4 grams of fiber (!!), and 1.4 grams of omega-3 fatty acids.
Each bag comes with 30 servings (designed to be used daily for a month). I’ve been adding it to my meals for the last week, and it’s already become a habit I look forward to.
My experience taking Daily30
The first thing that surprised me about Daily30 is that it doesn't really feel like taking a supplement. It feels more like adding a new ingredient to my meals, which is probably why it's been so easy to integrate into my routine.
The flavor is savory and cozy (without being overpowering), and I love the texture. You get a nice crunch from the seeds and nuts, with a little chewy bite when you hit a goji berry.
I'm someone who loves adding supplements to my breakfast (protein powder and creatine are already regulars in my morning yogurt-based recipe lineup), so Daily30 fits right in and adds some prebiotics to the mix. I've been sprinkling it over overnight oats with berries, mixing it into yogurt bowls, and adding it to my peanut butter yogurt toast. Can you tell I'm a creature of habit? It makes my morning meal or snack extra satisfying.
While I love adding Daily30 to something slightly sweet, it's still delicious sprinkled over salads or avocado toast. I’m excited to use it every day—so much so that I'm tempted to use it more than once a day.
But, I'm sticking with one serving. Because Daily30 contains 4 grams of fiber per scoop, ZOE recommends starting with a smaller amount and gradually working up to a full serving to give your digestive system time to adjust. My diet is already relatively high in fiber, so I went straight to a full scoop without any issues.
It’s a science-backed supplement I can get behind
Over time, taking Daily30 can lead to meaningful health changes. We know that because this product has been clinically studied.
In a 6-week randomized controlled trial2 involving 349 healthy adults in the UK, researchers found that participants who consumed one serving of the original Daily30 formulation reported improvements in digestion:
- 69% reported improvements in digestion
- More than a third reported improved regularity
Participants taking Daily30 also experienced greater changes in gut microbial species and reported higher energy after six weeks. Adding Daily30 to a meal also increased feelings of fullness by 42% compared with the same meal without it.
Overall, these results indicate that a blend like this offers a convenient way to improve the composition of the gut microbiome and potentially alleviate some digestive symptoms.
I’d recommend this product to…
Daily30 can work in most routines. It makes a lot of sense for someone who wants to eat a wider variety of plants but finds it hard to make that happen consistently.
I’ve also been tempted to make my own granola or try to make my own seed blend like this, but recreating it at home is no small feat. You'd need to buy all those nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and herbs individually, which could get expensive quickly (especially if you're only using a little of each).
So if you're a creature of habit like me and tend to rotate through the same breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, it's an easy way to introduce some much-needed variety in a low-effort way.
Plus, it’s also a great option for people looking to increase their fiber intake, as one scoop provides 4 grams of fiber. About 95% of Americans fall short of getting enough fiber (25-38 grams a day), so an extra 4 grams a day can give you a much needed boost to reach that goal.
The takeaway
Having a diverse diet is crucial for supporting a healthy and diverse microbiome. And it doesn’t have to entail hours of meal prep. Opting for a whole-food supplement like Daily30 is a convenient (and tasty) way to get 30+ extra plants in your diet (beyond what you’re currently eating).
Just add one scoop to a meal or snack daily. Even after a week, I can tell that this is a healthy habit I’ll enjoy for the long run.
2 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39902310/
- https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/does-a-diverse-wholefood-plantbased-dietary-intervention-improve-gut-microbiome-composition-gut-symptoms-energy-and-hunger-in-healthy-adults-a-randomised-controlled-trial/6590821C018637A26737CE52D55500F1