I Tried ZOE’s Daily30 Gut Health Supplement — Here’s My Take As An RD

I'm someone who loves adding supplements to my breakfast (protein powder and creatine are already regulars in my morning yogurt-based recipe lineup), so Daily30 fits right in and adds some prebiotics to the mix. I've been sprinkling it over overnight oats with berries, mixing it into yogurt bowls, and adding it to my peanut butter yogurt toast. Can you tell I'm a creature of habit? It makes my morning meal or snack extra satisfying.