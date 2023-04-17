From improved mood to mental clarity, we know that being hydrated helps us move through life at our best. When we’re well hydrated, our bodies are better able to fight infections, keep organs functioning well, and deliver essential nutrients to cells.

But regardless of how much water we drink, we might not be adequately hydrated if we don’t have enough electrolytes. That’s because electrolytes help balance the amount of water1 in our bodies and lend a hand in the beneficial processes we attribute to hydration. These minerals carry an electric charge and help balance our pH levels, transport nutrients into cells, and move waste out. They also help ensure the proper function of our nerves, muscles, heart, and brain.