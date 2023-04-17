An Herbalist's Favorite Hydrating Drinks To Bookmark For Summer
From improved mood to mental clarity, we know that being hydrated helps us move through life at our best. When we’re well hydrated, our bodies are better able to fight infections, keep organs functioning well, and deliver essential nutrients to cells.
But regardless of how much water we drink, we might not be adequately hydrated if we don’t have enough electrolytes. That’s because electrolytes help balance the amount of water1 in our bodies and lend a hand in the beneficial processes we attribute to hydration. These minerals carry an electric charge and help balance our pH levels, transport nutrients into cells, and move waste out. They also help ensure the proper function of our nerves, muscles, heart, and brain.
Advertisement
Why herbal waters are a healthy way to get electrolytes
Unlike sports drinks, herbal waters provide the electrolytes you need without sugary additives or preservatives. Some examples of electrolytes include sodium, calcium, potassium, chloride, phosphate, and magnesium.
Herbs naturally contain small amounts of many of these minerals, so when we add herbs to water, we create a DIY electrolyte drink that’s healthier than most versions you’ll find in the store. Leafy herbs2 like mint, basil, and rosemary tend to contain the electrolytes calcium, magnesium, sodium, and potassium. Seed spices like coriander and cardamom tend to be higher in phosphorus.
Three of my favorite hydrating herbal waters
On the surface, herbal waters are simply a combination of herbs, fruit, and water. But over the course of nearly four decades spent teaching women to bring the herbal healing arts into their everyday lives, I’ve observed that herbal waters can be an important step toward improving overall health.
By increasing water’s flavor and electrolyte content, herbal waters help us cultivate a day-to-day lifestyle in which we’re nurturing our body’s innate capacity to heal itself. And if we’re open to seeing it, herbal waters also reveal our deep connection to plants and the nourishing earth.
The combinations of ingredients that can be added to water to make these simple yet elegant drinks are endless. That said, here are three of my favorite combos:
Advertisement
Lemon Balm and Strawberry
Lemon balm’s bright citrus fragrance and pungent flavor make it one of my top picks for herbal drinks. Lemon balm contains the electrolytes sodium, potassium, and calcium3. In larger amounts, lemon balm has a calming, mood-lifting effect4 that I’ve experienced firsthand–and while you’re unlikely to notice any strong effects after drinking herbal water, it’s still helpful to know that this plant has grounding properties.
Rose Petal and Peppermint
Peppermint is the best herb I’ve found to invigorate the senses during an afternoon slump, opening the sinuses and clearing the head. It’s high in the electrolytes calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Rose petals take the place of fruit in this delightfully aromatic herbal water, so keep that in mind as you follow the master recipe. I adore the complementary flavors of peppermint and rose petal, but if you don’t have access to fresh roses grown without pesticides, try pairing your peppermint with organic rosemary or basil instead.
Advertisement
Fennel Seed and Orange Peel
Fennel’s flavor is lightly sweet, akin to licorice, and pairs well with the bright flavor of citrus. This is also a fun way to squeeze a bit more enjoyment from your organic oranges. Fennel seed is high in the electrolytes potassium, calcium, and sodium. One of fennel’s most well-known properties is its ability to support digestion. It’s one of my favorite herbs for settling a nervous, upset stomach, and is the primary ingredient in the gripe water folk remedy for colic. If you dislike fennel’s distinctive flavor, try mint with orange peel instead.
How to make herbal waters
- Fill a pitcher of your choice with water.
- Add five sprigs of clean, freshly cut herbs of your choice.
- Add ½ cup of thinly sliced fruit of your choice.
- Let the ingredients infuse in the water for up to 1 hour before drinking. You do not need to strain the ingredients from the water before you serve. In fact, the longer you let them steep, the better the flavor will become.
Advertisement
Herb water will keep in the refrigerator for approximately 24—48 hours.
The takeaway
Hydration brings out the best in us, and herbal waters are an enticing way to be sure we’re getting electrolytes with our daily water intake. While I’ve highlighted three time-tested combinations here, the brilliance of herbal waters is that you can use any herbs and fruit you have on hand—the result is invariably sophisticated, hydrating, and visually pleasing. Most importantly, making herbal waters part of your daily regimen will strengthen your connection to the lineage of building wellness with herbs and living a healing lifestyle.
Advertisement
Kami McBride is an experienced herbalist, educator, and author whose well-known book, The Herbal Kitchen, has helped thousands of people unlock the healing potential of their spice cabinets and herb gardens. She developed and taught the herbal curriculum for the Complementary Medicine Department at the University of California School of Nursing, and she founded the Living Awareness Institute in 1994 where she offers online herbalism courses to students of all skill levels. Kami lives in California with her husband and children, and she can often be found concocting seasonal recipes in her kitchen and spending time with her favorite plants outdoors.
Find Kami on Instagram @Kamimcbride or online at www.KamiMcbride.com.