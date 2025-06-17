Again, the skin is quite sensitive (did we burn the phrase into your brain yet?), so the eye area can easily react to ingredients that the rest of your skin may be able to tolerate—such as fragrance, sulfates, and the like. Of course, there could be plenty of other reasons you're facing dry skin around the eyes, like a drop in temperature, physical stress (i.e., constantly rubbing your eyes), seasonal allergies, and so on. But if you're testing a new formula—or have a potentially expired beauty product on your hands—and find your eyelids itchy and flaky? It might be time to investigate.