According to McKeown, cold hands and feet are very common in people with poor breathing patterns. When you breathe too hard or too quickly, it constricts your blood vessels (as opposed to slow, nasal breathing, which releases nitric oxide—a molecule that plays an essential role in increasing circulation and delivering oxygen into cells). When your blood vessels constrict, "it causes less oxygen to be delivered throughout the body," says McKeown. And thus, freezing fingers.

Additionally, when you over-breathe, you get rid of too much carbon dioxide: In case you need a biology refresher, CO 2 gets transported from the bloodstream to the lungs, but it also helps regulate blood pH—so you don't want to get rid of too much of it in your bloodstream.

Says McKeown, a shortage of carbon dioxide shifts what's referred to as the oxyhemoglobin dissociation curve: "When you lose too much carbon dioxide and blood pH increases, hemoglobin—which is the main carrier of oxygen in the blood—doesn't release oxygen so readily." And as we mentioned above, less oxygen in the blood vessels often results in cold hands and feet.