How Well Do You Know Me? 95 Questions To Ask Your Partner, Friends & Family
More than likely, there aren't many people who know your go-to coffee order, the name of your first pet, your biggest fear, and how you'd spend $1 million. You might not even know all of that information about yourself. But quizzing your loved ones about your life can be a fun way to pass the time (and find out how well they know you).
Many of these questions gauging how well another person knows the details of your life are fun and relatively frivolous. Other questions are deep and thought-provoking, aimed at starting sincere conversations. Honest communication allows relationships to flourish. After all, we all want to be understood.
You can pick and choose which questions make the most sense to ask your family, friends, and partner. And don't forget to flip the script when it's their turn to quiz you too.
Questions about my interests
- What is my favorite book?
- What is my favorite movie?
- Who is my favorite actor/actress?
- What is my favorite band?
- What is my favorite song?
- What is my favorite clothing brand?
- How would I describe my aesthetic?
- What do I like to do in my free time?
- What is my favorite kind of travel destination?
- What is my go-to coffee order?
- What is my favorite food?
- What's my least favorite food?
- Would I rather cook at home or go out to eat?
- What was my college major?
- Do I like my job?
- If I could have any profession, what would it be?
- What traits do I tend to dislike in others?
- What traits do I admire in others?
- What are my preferred self-care methods?
- What's my favorite season?
- Do I prefer sunny or rainy days?
Deep questions
- What do people tend to get wrong about me?
- How well do I feel understood by people?
- What are my biggest fears?
- What are my biggest dreams?
- If I had a million dollars, how would I spend it?
- What are my thoughts on the meaning of life?
- What are my spiritual and/or religious beliefs?
- Am I a realist, optimist, or pessimist?
- What was a major turning point in my life?
- What's the most important thing I've done so far in life?
- Do I want to have children?
- On a scale of 1 to 10, how would I rate my happiness?
- Do I apologize when I need to?
- When do I feel most alive?
- What is something you know about me that others don't know?
- Do I take responsibility for my actions?
- Am I a reliable person?
Questions about my personality
- Am I an introvert, extrovert, or ambivert?
- Am I more of an attention-seeker or a wallflower?
- What is my personality type?
- What qualities of my personality do people tend to like most?
- What do I like most about myself?
- What are my internal struggles?
- Am I a people pleaser?
- Why's my astrological sign?
- What kinds of day-to-day challenges do I face?
- What are my biggest pet peeves?
- What are my political views?
- Would I prefer to be famous?
Questions about my childhood
- Where did I grow up?
- Did I have any animals as a kid?
- What were the names of my childhood pets?
- What did I want to be when I grew up?
- Did I like high school?
- Did I have any special talents as a kid?
- What did I think was cool when I was a child?
- What was my favorite book when I was a kid?
- What was my favorite movie?
- Who was my favorite childhood celebrity?
- Who was my childhood crush?
- When was my first kiss?
- What is one of my funniest stories from growing up?
- What was my most embarrassing childhood moment?
Funny questions
- What is the craziest thing I've ever done?
- What's my go-to way to make someone else laugh?
- How do you think I'd describe my sense of humor?
- Do I have any bits?
- When am I unintentionally funny?
- What is the most immature thing that I find funny?
- What is your funniest memory of me?
- How easy is it to get me to laugh?
- What is the most inappropriate time you've seen me laugh?
- Am I a giggly person?
- What reality show could I win?
Questions about my friends and family
- How many siblings do I have?
- What is my relationship like with my parents?
- Where am I in the birth order of my siblings?
- How often do I see my family?
- How often do I hang out with my friends?
- Who are my best friends?
- Which friend do I trust the most?
- What is one of my favorite memories with my family?
- What type of friend am I?
- Which of my friendships is the most complicated?
- Who was my first romantic relationship?
Sexy questions
- What time of day do I most enjoy having sex?
- What is my favorite sex position?
- What turns me on?
- What is one of my favorite sexual memories?
- Do I consider myself to be a particularly sexual person?
- What are my go-to sexual moves?
- What is my sexual orientation?
- How do I like to be touched?
- When do I feel loved during sex?
The takeaway
Asking your partner, family, and friends specific questions to gauge how well they know you can help you feel understood—and elicit some interesting responses. Flip the questions to find out just how well you know them, or try asking them new questions aimed at sparking conversation.
