Integrative Health

Let's Discuss: The Oft-Overlooked Nutrient That Helps Balance Mood & Hormones

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
November 20, 2024
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Alessandro Biascioli / iStock
November 20, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

The recent emphasis on slow-living practices in mainstream culture parallels the increased attention on hormonal balance—and that’s not a coincidence. One of the best ways to balance your hormones naturally is to focus on reducing stress—aka, slowing down when you need to. 

However, what you eat plays a huge role in hormonal balance as well. Consuming whole, balanced meals, eating breakfast before drinking coffee, and skipping high-glycemic foods are all fairly well-known tips, but this nutrient often gets left out of the conversation. 

How vitamin C contributes to hormonal balance

You may or may not already know that your brain is sensitive to the absence or deficiency of vitamin C1. This is precisely how vitamin C influences your mood. 

While vitamin C’s role starts in the brain, it trickles down throughout the entire body to help balance hormones. For example, vitamin C plays an essential role in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis (think: fight-or-flight stress response).

In fact, "The adrenal glands house the greatest concentration of vitamin C in the whole body and are necessary for proper cortisol output2,” registered dietitian nutritionist Emily Achey, M.S., R.D., INFCP, previously told mbg

By supporting the oxidant versus antioxidant balance in the adrenals, vitamin C supports emotional well-being and a number of other physiological functions, as adrenal glands are involved in regulating metabolism and healthy blood pressure, supporting the immune system and more.

The benefits of vitamin C certainly don’t stop there, either. This essential nutrient plays a critical role in immune health, skin health, iron absorption, and more. Suffice it to say: You should definitely make sure you prioritize vitamin C for overall health, hormonal balance included. 

But here's the thing: A whopping 42% of the U.S. adult population3 is living with vitamin C insufficiency, and almost half are failing to get enough vitamin C from their food each day. Want to be absolutely sure you’re getting enough? Add a vitamin C supplement to your daily wellness routine to support your hormones, immune system, brain health, and more. Here’s a curated list of the best science-backed options on the market to ease your search. 

The takeaway

There are plenty of steps to take when it comes to balancing your hormones, from relieving stress to eating balanced meals and more. Vitamin C also plays a role in hormonal balance, as well as mood regulation—so make sure you get enough. Not sure how much you need to check the box? This guide will help you out

 

More On This Topic

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)
Paid Content | Oral-B

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)

Braelyn Wood

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep
Integrative Health

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep

Tara Swart, M.D., Ph.D.

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD
Integrative Health

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD

Jason Wachob

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD

Jason Wachob

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead

Sanjana Gupta

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out
Integrative Health

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet
Healthy Weight

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet

Sarah Regan

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist
Mental Health

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist

Emily Kelleher

Research Calls Out Concerning Potential Side Effects Of Melatonin
Integrative Health

Research Calls Out Concerning Potential Side Effects Of Melatonin

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

