You may or may not already know that your brain is sensitive to the absence or deficiency of vitamin C1 . This is precisely how vitamin C influences your mood.

While vitamin C’s role starts in the brain, it trickles down throughout the entire body to help balance hormones. For example, vitamin C plays an essential role in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis (think: fight-or-flight stress response).

In fact, "The adrenal glands house the greatest concentration of vitamin C in the whole body and are necessary for proper cortisol output2 ,” registered dietitian nutritionist Emily Achey, M.S., R.D., INFCP, previously told mbg.

By supporting the oxidant versus antioxidant balance in the adrenals, vitamin C supports emotional well-being and a number of other physiological functions, as adrenal glands are involved in regulating metabolism and healthy blood pressure, supporting the immune system and more.

The benefits of vitamin C certainly don’t stop there, either. This essential nutrient plays a critical role in immune health, skin health, iron absorption, and more. Suffice it to say: You should definitely make sure you prioritize vitamin C for overall health, hormonal balance included.

But here's the thing: A whopping 42% of the U.S. adult population3 is living with vitamin C insufficiency, and almost half are failing to get enough vitamin C from their food each day. Want to be absolutely sure you’re getting enough? Add a vitamin C supplement to your daily wellness routine to support your hormones, immune system, brain health, and more. Here’s a curated list of the best science-backed options on the market to ease your search.