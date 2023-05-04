My analytical mind judged the idea to be ridiculous. What in the world would they think of me? The self-conscious scientist in me dug in her heels and tried to ignore the thought. My intuition, the faith-filled, trusting, spontaneous part of me, was delighted with the idea but was soon overpowered by the louder, more rational voice.

I let the argument recede, consumed in the therapeutic process of adding brilliant color to the picture. I colored the girl on the bicycle in a bright assortment of reds and greens and blues. I gave her golden hair and a bright smile so wide it lit up her entire face. By the time the pilot announced that we were about to descend, I was nearly finished. The voice inside spoke again, this time stronger:

Act. Give the picture to the nuns.

This reignited the argument in my head. How ridiculous! What will they think of me? Despite my self-doubt, this time I sided with my intuition. I gently tore the small 4 x 6 picture out of my coloring book and turned around and smiled at the sisters. I said, “Hi, my name is Jill, and I just colored this picture for you.”

The sister closest to me reached out and took the picture, beaming with a huge, warm smile and a twinkle in her eye and said, “Oh my dear! Thank you!”

I could tell she was genuinely touched. A tear rolled down her cheek as she looked at the joyful girl on the bicycle and read the verse about God going with her wherever she traveled. She introduced herself as Sister Mary Rose and told me that she and Sister Cathy were flying to teach in the Montessori schools—and that the words inscribed couldn’t have been any more fitting. “Sometimes travel really wears us out,” she said. “We go and we go, and we serve the people we visit. We love teaching, but sometimes we get so tired, and I miss sleeping in my own bed.”

I told her that I often felt the same way about my work as a doctor.

We shared stories of travel and teaching and agreed on the difficulties of not sleeping in our own bed, eating various foods on the road that didn’t agree with us, and all the many things that could disrupt a refreshing night’s sleep. Once the seatbelt sign went off and we could get out of our seats, we stood up and hugged, laughing with joy and the unexpected connection. In a matter of minutes, I felt like I had known them for years. Sister Mary Rose printed my name on the back of the picture and said, “I will pray for you.”