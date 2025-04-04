When they're ready for a clean, you can always machine wash on a cold, gentle cycle and hang them out to air-dry. Or you can use an extra-gentle hand-washing method: Fill up a clean sink or bucket with cold water and a few drops of mild, unscented liquid soap. You can spot clean any stains beforehand by adding a drop of soap directly to the stain and using your fingers to gently rub it in. Then gently swish the silk tie in the sudsy water, letting it soak for 15 to 30 minutes.