 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Mental Health
A Psychologist Says This Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations

A Psychologist Says This Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations

Olivia Giacomo
mbg Social Media Associate By Olivia Giacomo
mbg Social Media Associate
Olivia Giacomo is mbg's Social Media Associate. A recent graduate from Georgetown University, she has previously written for LLM Law Review.
I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations

Image by Carles Rodrigo Monzo / Stocksy

January 7, 2022 — 12:58 PM

Here at mindbodygreen, we've written extensively about the power of affirmations to support our intentions and guide how we show up for ourselves. Maybe you, too, have decided to rely on morning affirmations to set the tone for the new year and help you pursue your goals for 2022. And, look, we wholeheartedly believe repeating these positive statements can significantly affect how you feel over time, but there are certain instances when affirmations aren't necessarily the ideal antidote.

According to licensed clinical psychologist Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D., affirmations might not be the most helpful when you're dealing with in-the-moment stress. Instead, she offers a thought replacement technique on the mindbodygreen podcast, which can help ground you whenever you feel nervous energy taking over.

Below, find the details on exactly how to utilize this practice—these are not your average affirmations.

How to use thought replacement to cope.

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

According to Carmichael, thought replacement is an effective technique to center yourself during moments of unease. For example: Let's say you're feeling stressed about your job. In order to pause rumination on everything that could go wrong, she suggests replacing those negative thoughts with a 100% accurate statement moving forward. In this case, the thought replacement might be: "Regardless of my job status, I know I can take care of myself and I can count on me," Carmichael says. "Repeat that a few times."

Ready for another? Let's say you're feeling very nervous for a presentation. Carmichael suggests replacing your thoughts with the following: "I have prepared very well, like I always do, and I can handle any minor hiccups." Essentially, you're telling yourself what's logical and true rather than focusing on affirmations that may be more aspirational—which have the potential to make you feel even more uneasy.

To really address your nervous thoughts, you first have to understand what they're about, Carmichael explains. "Affirmations can sometimes be aspirational. A person might say something like, I feel strong and secure in my job, when in fact, maybe they don't... Just repeating that over and over isn't helping you to get strong and secure at your job, and it can feel escapist." Whereas thought replacements, she notes, are "100% true and accurate in this moment."

That's why when it comes to creating your own thought replacements, it's important to make sure they're undeniably accurate, so your brain cannot refute them whenever nervous energy starts to arise. "Before you settle on a thought replacement, have a deliberate hole-poking session where you try to say, Is there any scenario where this wouldn't be true? or How can I really refine this? so it feels like an airtight thought replacement," she adds. "And then you use that airtight thought replacement when you start getting certain negative, maladaptive thoughts." 

Advertisement

The takeaway.

If you'd like, consider preparing specific, accurate thought replacements in order to cope with moments of uneasiness. Of course, if the technique isn't quite working or the distress feels too high, please speak with a professional if you're able to. But according to Carmichael, it's a pretty powerful tool: "It might be the best technique [for anxiousness]," she says. "Sometimes even better than good ol' deep breathing."

calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+
Olivia Giacomo
Olivia Giacomo mbg Social Media Associate
Olivia Giacomo is mbg's Social Media Associate. A recent graduate from Georgetown University, she has previously written for LLM Law Review.

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Surprise! 6 Popular Sleep Myths Experts Want You To Forget About

Emma Loewe
Surprise! 6 Popular Sleep Myths Experts Want You To Forget About
Integrative Health

These 4 Brain-Fooling Foods May Trick Your Appetite & Cause Cravings

Jason Wachob
These 4 Brain-Fooling Foods May Trick Your Appetite & Cause Cravings
Integrative Health

I'm A Supermodel & These Are The Secrets I Swear By For Eating Healthier

Kate Bock
I'm A Supermodel & These Are The Secrets I Swear By For Eating Healthier
Beauty

Want The Secret To A Less Crepey Neck & Chest? Try This Hack

Alexandra Engler
Want The Secret To A Less Crepey Neck & Chest? Try This Hack
Integrative Health

How Collagen Supports Gut Health + 3 Satisfying Recipes To Reap The Benefits

Alexandra Engler
How Collagen Supports Gut Health + 3 Satisfying Recipes To Reap The Benefits
Love

These Personality Types Have Over 70% Chance Of Romantic Compatibility

Sarah Regan
These Personality Types Have Over 70% Chance Of Romantic Compatibility
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

Not Everyone Wants To Be In A Relationship: Are You Aromantic?

Stephanie Barnes
Not Everyone Wants To Be In A Relationship: Are You Aromantic?
Routines

Give Your Triceps The Ultimate Burn With This One Simple Dumbbell Move

Sarah Regan
Give Your Triceps The Ultimate Burn With This One Simple Dumbbell Move
Beauty

The Quickest Way To Get Rid Of Forehead Worry Lines, From A Pro

Alexandra Engler
The Quickest Way To Get Rid Of Forehead Worry Lines, From A Pro
Spirituality

The Zodiac Sign That's In For The Most Romantic Year, According To Astrologers

Sarah Regan
The Zodiac Sign That's In For The Most Romantic Year, According To Astrologers
Personal Growth

45 Journaling Prompts To Help You See (And Accept) Your "Shadow Self"

Sarah Regan
45 Journaling Prompts To Help You See (And Accept) Your "Shadow Self"
Spirituality

The Zodiac Sign That Will Change The Most In 2022, According To Astrologers

Sarah Regan
The Zodiac Sign That Will Change The Most In 2022, According To Astrologers
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-use-thought-replacements-to-cope-with-anxiousness
calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
calm+

Your article and new folder have been saved!