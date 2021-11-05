Although, you shouldn’t just scold yourself for not being in the present and tell yourself not to worry. “It's actually hard for your brain to let go of that stuff, because it knows it's out there unaddressed,” Carmichael explains. Your brain naturally sends you mental pings when tasks are left unfinished, so squashing those feelings down isn’t the answer.

Rather, start what Carmichael calls a “worry-time” practice, where you schedule some time later in the day to dedicate your full attention to the issue. Carmichael recommends literally creating a calendar event for your worries: “For some people it recurs every day for 10 minutes, for some people it's an hour, once a week, whatever [works] best,” she explains. “And then when those feelings pop up, you just deposit them into the event details, and you give them their undivided attention when the time arrives.”

This practice frees your brain and allows you to let go of those feelings in the moment because you know you’ll address them later on in the day. Plus, says Carmichael, you’re actually going to be more productive at solving those issues when you give them your full attention, rather than attempting to think about them while juggling other tasks.