Registered dietitian Willow Jarosh, M.S.,RDN has been making sourdough for more than nine years now. “Right now I usually turn any excess into pancakes or waffles,” she says. “But, on my docket are chocolate chip cookies, banana bread, tortillas, and onion rings.”

Another option is to keep your sourdough starter in the fridge, where it requires less attention. Jarosh keeps hers refrigerated and only feeds it every one to two weeks, depending on how much she’s baking. This helps limit the amount of discard you’re producing. When you’re ready to use it, Jarosh recommends taking a scoop of your starter out of the fridge and letting it sit, room temperature, for a day or two before baking.

Since discard is just a combination of flour and water, you can use it in any recipe that requires flour and a liquid. Just replace the portions evenly. For example, The New York Times explains “if you want to add 115 grams discard to a recipe, remove 57 grams of flour and 57 grams liquid from the amounts the recipe originally called for.”