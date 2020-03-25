How To Indulge In All Your Favorite Asian Dishes (Without Eating Gluten)

With sushi, it’s relatively easy to eat gluten-free, since the soy sauce usually isn't hidden in the dish; it's either drizzled on top in the form of a sauce (e.g., ponzu or a sweet brown sauce used on some rolls) or you dip your rolls in yourself.

One exception is tamago (a sweet egg-based sushi); the preparation of this egg is actually quite complex and involves wheat flour.

So before you go for sushi, you might want to call ahead and make sure they have gluten-free tamari on-hand. If they don't, you can bring your own and make sure they know not to add any extra sauce to your sushi. Outside of sushi, the same general rule applies: If it's got a brown sauce or marinade, you might want to stay away.

You might also want to be aware of soba noodles. Although their primary ingredient is buckwheat (which is gluten-free), many manufacturers also mix in wheat flour, so it might be worth it to check those labels. Tempura and breaded foods also contain either wheat flour or panko (Japanese breadcrumbs), so avoid those items as well if you’re following a strict gluten-free diet.