Contributing writer

Emilie Raffa is the creator, cook, and photographer of The Clever Carrot. She is also the author of The Clever Cookbook and Artisan Sourdough Made Simple. She was classically trained at the International Culinary Center and worked as a private chef. Emilie’s work has been featured online in Oprah Magazine, Women’s Health Magazine, The Huffington Post, Food 52, Saveur, Food&Wine, Today Food and in the pages of Artful Blogging magazine. She was a finalist for “best food photography” in the annual Saveur Blog Awards. She is also an editor for the digital cooking publication feedfeed. Emilie currently lives in Long Island with her husband and two little boys.