The 10 Most Common Sourdough Starter Questions, Answered

It's possible that your starter might get pushed to the back of the fridge, only to be lost behind the Chinese takeout containers for months on end. It might look gray and discolored and smell very potent. But don't give up hope! Discard most of your starter and transfer what you keep into a new, clean jar. Feed it for several days at room temperature in a warm spot. Be patient and consistent, as it might take one to two weeks to revive. If you're unsuccessful, create a new starter. And if you ever see mold, throw all of it out and start again.