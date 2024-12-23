Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

The 10 Most Common Sourdough Starter Questions, Answered

Emilie Raffa
Author:
Emilie Raffa
December 23, 2024
Emilie Raffa
Contributing writer
By Emilie Raffa
Contributing writer
Emilie Raffa is the creator, cook, and photographer of The Clever Carrot. She is also the author of The Clever Cookbook and Artisan Sourdough Made Simple. She was classically trained at the International Culinary Center and worked as a private chef.
Freshly baked sourdough bread
Image by Babett Lupaneszku / Stocksy
December 23, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Ever wonder how to bake sourdough but don't know where to begin? I'm going to tell you a secret: You don't have to be a professional baker or have a concrete knowledge base to get started. Sourdough can be accessible to anyone. All you need are a few basic ingredients and tools, and I'll guide you the rest of the way:

1.

My starter is taking a long time to rise. Why?

This can happen at any time—when creating a starter or after it has been established. First, find a warm spot where your starter can thrive. Wrap a warm towel around the jar, put it under a desk lamp, or even place it near a heater to speed things up. You can also try using warm water in your feeds. Another issue could be your flour. For best results, always use unbleached flour. 

2.

Can I use commercial yeast to make my starter rise faster? 

Commercial yeast will make your starter and bread dough rise faster. However, this is not true sourdough. It's technically a hybrid. 

3.

Can I make an all-spelt or all-rye flour starter? 

Spelt and rye starters are typically successful because of their high mineral content. However, these flours are more expensive than other flours. Because you will remove a portion of your starter before feeding, this might not be a practical option. 

4.

Why do I have to remove and discard a portion of the starter? 

This is the most common question I receive about the feeding process. First, the exact amount you remove is not set in stone. Some days it might be more or less, depending on the condition of your starter, what it looks like, and what it smells like. I recommend removing at least half, which is fairly easy to judge by eye. Doing so will rebalance the acidity levels within the culture, which produces a mild sour flavor.

Second, if you didn't remove some of your starter, guess how much you'd end up with? Removing some reduces the total amount to smaller, more practical proportions, making it easier to manage. The good news is that, in most cases, you can save leftover starter to use in recipes other than bread.

5.

Once my starter doubles in size, or peaks, what is the window of time for using it for a recipe? 

It all depends on the nature of your starter. Some days, it will rise and fall so quickly it will leave you baffled. Other days, it will stay peaked for several hours. If you feed your starter following the 1:1:1 ratio and get to know its temperament, then your window of time will be easier to judge. I recommend using peaked starter as soon as possible, preferably within the hour, before it falls. 

6.

How do I know if I have enough starter for my recipes? 

Typical recipes call for anywhere from 50 grams (¼ cup) to 250 grams (1¼ cups). You can easily adjust the amount following the instructions in the next question. 

7.

How can I increase the total amount of my starter? 

First, transfer your starter into a bigger jar, if necessary. Give it a feed, and wait for it to become bubbly and active. Before it falls, give it another feed without removing half of it first. Repeat this technique until you have reached your desired amount. 

8.

I'm going away on vacation. Is my starter going to die? 

Don't worry. You don't need a babysitter. Feed your starter and pop it directly in the fridge. It will continue to rise, and you might even see bubbles. But eventually, it will go dormant. After you return, don't be surprised if it takes a few days to revive. Feed your starter at room temperature as needed to wake it back up.

9.

How can I revive a neglected starter? 

It's possible that your starter might get pushed to the back of the fridge, only to be lost behind the Chinese takeout containers for months on end. It might look gray and discolored and smell very potent. But don't give up hope! Discard most of your starter and transfer what you keep into a new, clean jar. Feed it for several days at room temperature in a warm spot. Be patient and consistent, as it might take one to two weeks to revive. If you're unsuccessful, create a new starter. And if you ever see mold, throw all of it out and start again. 

10.

What is a leaven or levain? 

Oftentimes, you'll hear the terms "leaven" and "sourdough starter" used interchangeably. Simply put: Your starter is the mothership and your leaven is an offshoot. Leavens are typically fed with different types of flour to build specific flavor profiles without changing the integrity of the original starter. For example, if you pour some of your starter into a bowl and feed it with rye flour, you've just created a leaven.

Your original jar of sourdough starter, fed exclusively with all-purpose flour, remains untouched. There are many benefits to this technique in terms of building flavor. However, it takes more time—typically overnight. "Levain" is the French term for leaven.

Reprinted with permission from Artisan Sourdough Made Simple by Emilie Raffa, Page Street Publishing Co. 2017. Photo credit: Emilie Raffa. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Alexandra B. Engler

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It

Hannah Frye

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type
Functional Food

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type

Adam Meyer

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake
Recipes

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake

Jamie Schneider

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet
Functional Food

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet

Nikhita Mahtani

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits
Recipes

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits

Eliza Sullivan

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Alexandra B. Engler

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It

Hannah Frye

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type
Functional Food

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type

Adam Meyer

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake
Recipes

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake

Jamie Schneider

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet
Functional Food

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet

Nikhita Mahtani

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits
Recipes

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits

Eliza Sullivan

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Alexandra B. Engler

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It

Hannah Frye

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type
Functional Food

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type

Adam Meyer

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake
Recipes

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake

Jamie Schneider

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet
Functional Food

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet

Nikhita Mahtani

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits
Recipes

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits

Eliza Sullivan

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot
Recipes

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot

Eliza Sullivan

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Alexandra B. Engler

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It

Hannah Frye

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type
Functional Food

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type

Adam Meyer

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake
Recipes

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake

Jamie Schneider

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet
Functional Food

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet

Nikhita Mahtani

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits
Recipes

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits

Eliza Sullivan

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot
Recipes

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot

Eliza Sullivan

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To Science
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.